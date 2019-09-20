Sporting Life
Scottish FA Cup
TEAMS
Results
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Monday September 30
FT
Deveronvale
1 - 2
The Spartans
Saturday September 28
FT
Clachnacuddin
2 - 1
Nairn County
Saturday September 21
FT
Broxburn Athletic
3 - 2
East Stirlingshire
FT
Buckie Thistle
4 - 1
Civil Service Strollers
FT
Caledonian Braves
3 - 4
Rothes
FT
Cumbernauld Colts
1 - 5
Penicuik Athletic
FT
Dalbeattie Star
1 - 3
Gala Fairydean
FT
Edinburgh University
1 - 3
Lochee United
FT
Forres Mechanics
1 - 4
Banks O'Dee
FT
Fort William
5 - 0
Vale of Leithen
FT
Fraserburgh
0 - 1
Bonnyrigg Rose
FT
Gretna 2008
1 - 0
Hill Of Beath Hawthorn
FT
Inverurie Loco Works
3 - 2
Wick Academy
FT
Keith
2 - 3
University of Stirling
FT
Linlithgow Rose
1 - 0
Huntly
FT
Nairn County
0 - 0
Clachnacuddin
FT
Strathspey Thistle
2 - 1
Lossiemouth
FT
The Spartans
1 - 1
Deveronvale
FT
Turriff United
1 - 5
Formartine United
Friday September 20
FT
Kelty Hearts
0 - 3
Auchinleck Talbot
