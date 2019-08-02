Sporting Life
Scottish Championship
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Friday January 31
FT
Partick Thistle
1 - 1
Ayr United
Saturday January 25
FT
Arbroath
2 - 1
Partick Thistle
FT
Ayr United
1 - 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
FT
Dundee United
1 - 1
Morton
FT
Queen of the South
2 - 3
Alloa Athletic
Friday January 24
FT
Dunfermline Athletic
2 - 0
Dundee
Tuesday January 21
FT
Alloa Athletic
2 - 0
Arbroath
Saturday January 11
FT
Morton
3 - 2
Dunfermline Athletic
FT
Partick Thistle
1 - 4
Dundee United
Saturday January 4
FT
Alloa Athletic
1 - 1
Partick Thistle
FT
Arbroath
1 - 2
Morton
FT
Dundee
0 - 2
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
FT
Dunfermline Athletic
0 - 1
Ayr United
FT
Queen of the South
0 - 1
Dundee United
