Sporting Life Home
Scottish Championship
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday November 30
FT
Alloa Athletic
0 - 2
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
FT
Dundee
1 - 2
Queen of the South
FT
Dunfermline Athletic
5 - 1
Partick Thistle
Tuesday November 26
FT
Partick Thistle
1 - 1
Alloa Athletic
Saturday November 23
FT
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
1 - 0
Dundee
Saturday November 16
FT
Dundee United
3 - 0
Queen of the South
FT
Morton
1 - 0
Arbroath
Saturday November 9
FT
Alloa Athletic
2 - 1
Dunfermline Athletic
FT
Arbroath
3 - 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
FT
Partick Thistle
2 - 1
Morton
FT
Queen of the South
3 - 1
Ayr United
Friday November 8
FT
Dundee
0 - 2
Dundee United
Saturday November 2
FT
Arbroath
2 - 1
Alloa Athletic
FT
Ayr United
4 - 1
Partick Thistle
FT
Dunfermline Athletic
2 - 0
Queen of the South
FT
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
0 - 3
Dundee United
Friday November 1
FT
Dundee
2 - 1
Morton
