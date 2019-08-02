Sporting Life
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday September 28
FT
Arbroath
0 - 3
Ayr United
FT
Dundee United
6 - 0
Morton
FT
Dunfermline Athletic
1 - 1
Alloa Athletic
FT
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
1 - 3
Partick Thistle
Friday September 27
FT
Queen of the South
1 - 1
Dundee
Saturday September 21
FT
Alloa Athletic
1 - 4
Ayr United
FT
Dundee United
2 - 1
Arbroath
FT
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
2 - 0
Queen of the South
FT
Morton
1 - 0
Dundee
FT
Partick Thistle
0 - 3
Dunfermline Athletic
Saturday September 14
FT
Ayr United
2 - 0
Dundee United
FT
Dundee
2 - 1
Alloa Athletic
FT
Dunfermline Athletic
0 - 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
FT
Queen of the South
1 - 0
Morton
Friday September 13
FT
Arbroath
1 - 1
Partick Thistle
