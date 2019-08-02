Sporting Life
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday August 31
FT
Arbroath
1 - 0
Dunfermline Athletic
FT
Partick Thistle
2 - 3
Ayr United
FT
Queen of the South
0 - 1
Alloa Athletic
Friday August 30
FT
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
5 - 0
Morton
FT
Dundee United
6 - 2
Dundee
Saturday August 24
FT
Alloa Athletic
0 - 1
Arbroath
FT
Ayr United
1 - 0
Queen of the South
FT
Dundee
0 - 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
FT
Dunfermline Athletic
0 - 2
Dundee United
Friday August 23
FT
Morton
3 - 2
Partick Thistle
Saturday August 10
FT
Dundee
1 - 0
Ayr United
FT
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
2 - 1
Arbroath
FT
Morton
4 - 1
Alloa Athletic
FT
Queen of the South
1 - 1
Dunfermline Athletic
Friday August 9
FT
Partick Thistle
1 - 2
Dundee United
Saturday August 3
FT
Alloa Athletic
1 - 1
Partick Thistle
FT
Arbroath
0 - 0
Queen of the South
FT
Ayr United
4 - 2
Morton
FT
Dundee United
4 - 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Friday August 2
FT
Dunfermline Athletic
2 - 2
Dundee
