Sporting Life Home
Scottish Challenge Cup
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Tuesday August 13
Round 2
FT
Stenhousemuir
2 - 1
Edinburgh City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Annan Athletic
1 - 1
Kelty Hearts
Kelty Hearts
win 6-5 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Brechin City
4 - 5
Elgin City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Brora Rangers
1 - 2
Cove Rangers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Clyde
4 - 0
Motherwell U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Dumbarton
0 - 1
St. Mirren U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
East Fife
0 - 2
Stirling Albion
Remove from My Scores
FT
Falkirk
1 - 1
Celtic U21
Falkirk
win 6-5 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Hamilton Academical U21
0 - 1
Airdrieonians
Remove from My Scores
FT
Heart of Midlothian U21
3 - 1
Cowdenbeath
Remove from My Scores
FT
Montrose
2 - 1
Forfar Athletic
Remove from My Scores
FT
Peterhead
0 - 0
Formartine United
Formartine United
win 7-6 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Ross County U21
2 - 3
Raith Rovers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Stranraer
0 - 2
Rangers U21
Remove from My Scores
Wednesday August 7
FT
Hamilton Academical U21
4 - 0
BSC Glasgow
Remove from My Scores
FT
Motherwell U21
1 - 0
The Spartans
Remove from My Scores
Tuesday August 6
FT
Fraserburgh
2 - 3
Ross County U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Albion Rovers
1 - 4
Heart of Midlothian U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Berwick Rangers
1 - 2
Rangers U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Brora Rangers
6 - 0
Aberdeen U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Hibernian U21
3 - 4
Elgin City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Kelty Hearts
4 - 0
Kilmarnock U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Livingston U21
1 - 3
Formartine United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Queen's Park
2 - 2
Celtic U21
Celtic U21
win 4-3 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
St. Johnstone U21
1 - 4
Cove Rangers
Remove from My Scores
FT
St. Mirren U21
1 - 0
East Kilbride
Remove from My Scores