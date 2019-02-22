Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Football
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
More
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
Sporting Life Home
Japanese J1 League
TEAMS
Results
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Tuesday October 29
FT
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
1 - 1
Urawa Red Diamonds
Remove from My Scores
Saturday October 19
FT
Vissel Kobe
1 - 3
FC Tokyo
Remove from My Scores
FT
Gamba Osaka
2 - 2
Kawasaki Frontale
Remove from My Scores
FT
Nagoya Grampus
0 - 2
Vegalta Sendai
Remove from My Scores
FT
Shimizu S-Pulse
1 - 2
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
Remove from My Scores
FT
Yokohama F. Marinos
3 - 1
Shonan Bellmare
Remove from My Scores
FT
Jubilo Iwata
2 - 2
Sagan Tosu
Remove from My Scores
Friday October 18
FT
Consadole Sapporo
0 - 1
Cerezo Osaka
Remove from My Scores
FT
Matsumoto Yamaga
1 - 1
Kashima Antlers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Urawa Red Diamonds
0 - 1
Oita Trinita
Remove from My Scores
Sunday October 6
FT
Cerezo Osaka
0 - 1
Kashima Antlers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Urawa Red Diamonds
2 - 1
Shimizu S-Pulse
Remove from My Scores
FT
Shonan Bellmare
0 - 5
Kawasaki Frontale
Remove from My Scores
Saturday October 5
FT
Jubilo Iwata
0 - 2
Yokohama F. Marinos
Remove from My Scores
FT
Nagoya Grampus
1 - 1
Oita Trinita
Remove from My Scores
FT
Sagan Tosu
2 - 1
FC Tokyo
Remove from My Scores
FT
Vegalta Sendai
0 - 1
Matsumoto Yamaga
Remove from My Scores
FT
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
6 - 2
Vissel Kobe
Remove from My Scores
Friday October 4
FT
Gamba Osaka
5 - 0
Consadole Sapporo
Remove from My Scores