Sporting Life Home
Japanese J1 League
TEAMS
Results
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Saturday August 31
FT
Jubilo Iwata
0 - 2
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
FT
Matsumoto Yamaga
0 - 0
Oita Trinita
FT
Vissel Kobe
2 - 3
Consadole Sapporo
FT
Yokohama F. Marinos
3 - 1
Gamba Osaka
FT
Sagan Tosu
2 - 1
Vegalta Sendai
Friday August 30
FT
Nagoya Grampus
1 - 2
FC Tokyo
Saturday August 24
FT
Consadole Sapporo
1 - 1
FC Tokyo
FT
Nagoya Grampus
1 - 5
Yokohama F. Marinos
FT
Jubilo Iwata
0 - 2
Cerezo Osaka
FT
Kawasaki Frontale
2 - 2
Shimizu S-Pulse
FT
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
0 - 0
Oita Trinita
FT
Vegalta Sendai
1 - 1
Shonan Bellmare
Friday August 23
FT
Kashima Antlers
2 - 2
Gamba Osaka
FT
Sagan Tosu
1 - 6
Vissel Kobe
FT
Urawa Red Diamonds
1 - 2
Matsumoto Yamaga
Sunday August 18
FT
Matsumoto Yamaga
1 - 1
Nagoya Grampus
FT
Gamba Osaka
1 - 1
Jubilo Iwata
Saturday August 17
FT
Shimizu S-Pulse
0 - 8
Consadole Sapporo
FT
FC Tokyo
0 - 1
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
FT
Oita Trinita
0 - 1
Kashima Antlers
FT
Shonan Bellmare
2 - 3
Sagan Tosu
FT
Vegalta Sendai
2 - 2
Kawasaki Frontale
FT
Vissel Kobe
3 - 0
Urawa Red Diamonds
FT
Yokohama F. Marinos
1 - 2
Cerezo Osaka
Sunday August 11
FT
Cerezo Osaka
1 - 2
Sagan Tosu
FT
Jubilo Iwata
2 - 3
Shonan Bellmare
Saturday August 10
FT
Consadole Sapporo
1 - 1
Urawa Red Diamonds
FT
Shimizu S-Pulse
1 - 0
Matsumoto Yamaga
FT
Kashima Antlers
2 - 1
Yokohama F. Marinos
FT
FC Tokyo
1 - 0
Vegalta Sendai
FT
Gamba Osaka
1 - 1
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
FT
Nagoya Grampus
3 - 0
Kawasaki Frontale
FT
Oita Trinita
1 - 1
Vissel Kobe
Sunday August 4
FT
Kawasaki Frontale
0 - 0
Matsumoto Yamaga
FT
Urawa Red Diamonds
2 - 2
Nagoya Grampus
FT
Sagan Tosu
2 - 2
Oita Trinita
Saturday August 3
FT
FC Tokyo
3 - 0
Cerezo Osaka
FT
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
1 - 0
Consadole Sapporo
FT
Shonan Bellmare
3 - 2
Kashima Antlers
FT
Vegalta Sendai
2 - 1
Jubilo Iwata
FT
Yokohama F. Marinos
0 - 1
Shimizu S-Pulse
Friday August 2
FT
Vissel Kobe
2 - 2
Gamba Osaka
