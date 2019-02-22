Sporting Life
Results
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Sunday June 30
FT
Vissel Kobe
5 - 3
Nagoya Grampus
FT
Kashima Antlers
2 - 2
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
FT
Jubilo Iwata
1 - 3
Kawasaki Frontale
FT
Oita Trinita
2 - 0
Urawa Red Diamonds
FT
Shonan Bellmare
0 - 2
Cerezo Osaka
FT
Vegalta Sendai
2 - 1
Consadole Sapporo
FT
Sagan Tosu
4 - 2
Shimizu S-Pulse
Saturday June 29
FT
Matsumoto Yamaga
1 - 3
Gamba Osaka
FT
FC Tokyo
4 - 2
Yokohama F. Marinos
Sunday June 23
FT
Vegalta Sendai
2 - 0
FC Tokyo
Saturday June 22
FT
Consadole Sapporo
3 - 1
Sagan Tosu
FT
Vissel Kobe
2 - 2
Oita Trinita
FT
Yokohama F. Marinos
1 - 0
Matsumoto Yamaga
FT
Cerezo Osaka
2 - 0
Jubilo Iwata
FT
Gamba Osaka
1 - 0
Shonan Bellmare
FT
Nagoya Grampus
1 - 2
Shimizu S-Pulse
Saturday June 15
FT
Shimizu S-Pulse
3 - 2
Yokohama F. Marinos
FT
FC Tokyo
0 - 1
Vissel Kobe
FT
Jubilo Iwata
0 - 0
Gamba Osaka
FT
Matsumoto Yamaga
0 - 1
Vegalta Sendai
FT
Oita Trinita
1 - 1
Nagoya Grampus
FT
Urawa Red Diamonds
2 - 1
Sagan Tosu
Friday June 14
FT
Kashima Antlers
2 - 0
Cerezo Osaka
FT
Kawasaki Frontale
1 - 1
Consadole Sapporo
FT
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
2 - 0
Shonan Bellmare
Saturday June 1
FT
Consadole Sapporo
1 - 0
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
FT
FC Tokyo
3 - 1
Oita Trinita
FT
Vegalta Sendai
3 - 1
Nagoya Grampus
FT
Jubilo Iwata
1 - 1
Vissel Kobe
FT
Sagan Tosu
0 - 1
Cerezo Osaka
FT
Matsumoto Yamaga
1 - 1
Shimizu S-Pulse
FT
Gamba Osaka
1 - 1
Kashima Antlers
FT
Kawasaki Frontale
1 - 1
Urawa Red Diamonds
