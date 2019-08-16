Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Football
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
More
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
Sporting Life Home
German Bundesliga
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Sunday October 27
FT
VfL Wolfsburg
0 - 0
FC Augsburg
Remove from My Scores
FT
Borussia Mönchengladbach
4 - 2
Eintracht Frankfurt
Remove from My Scores
Saturday October 26
FT
FC Bayern München
2 - 1
1. FC Union Berlin
Remove from My Scores
FT
FC Schalke 04
0 - 0
Borussia Dortmund
Remove from My Scores
FT
Hertha BSC
2 - 3
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Remove from My Scores
FT
SC Paderborn 07
2 - 0
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Remove from My Scores
FT
Sport-Club Freiburg
2 - 1
RB Leipzig
Remove from My Scores
FT
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
2 - 2
SV Werder Bremen
Remove from My Scores
Friday October 25
FT
1. FSV Mainz 05
3 - 1
1. FC Köln
Remove from My Scores
Sunday October 20
FT
1. FC Köln
3 - 0
SC Paderborn 07
Remove from My Scores
FT
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
2 - 0
FC Schalke 04
Remove from My Scores
Saturday October 19
FT
1. FC Union Berlin
2 - 0
Sport-Club Freiburg
Remove from My Scores
FT
FC Augsburg
2 - 2
FC Bayern München
Remove from My Scores
FT
Fortuna Düsseldorf
1 - 0
1. FSV Mainz 05
Remove from My Scores
FT
RB Leipzig
1 - 1
VfL Wolfsburg
Remove from My Scores
FT
SV Werder Bremen
1 - 1
Hertha BSC
Remove from My Scores
FT
Borussia Dortmund
1 - 0
Borussia Mönchengladbach
Remove from My Scores
Friday October 18
FT
Eintracht Frankfurt
3 - 0
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Remove from My Scores
Sunday October 6
FT
Borussia Mönchengladbach
5 - 1
FC Augsburg
Remove from My Scores
FT
VfL Wolfsburg
1 - 0
1. FC Union Berlin
Remove from My Scores
FT
Eintracht Frankfurt
2 - 2
SV Werder Bremen
Remove from My Scores
Saturday October 5
FT
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
1 - 1
RB Leipzig
Remove from My Scores
FT
FC Bayern München
1 - 2
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Remove from My Scores
FT
SC Paderborn 07
1 - 2
1. FSV Mainz 05
Remove from My Scores
FT
Sport-Club Freiburg
2 - 2
Borussia Dortmund
Remove from My Scores
FT
FC Schalke 04
1 - 1
1. FC Köln
Remove from My Scores
Friday October 4
FT
Hertha BSC
3 - 1
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Remove from My Scores