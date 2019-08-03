Sporting Life
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
Football
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
More
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
Sporting Life Home
English National League
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Tuesday January 28
FT
Eastleigh
0 - 0
Aldershot Town
FT
Ebbsfleet United
2 - 1
Woking
FT
FC Halifax Town
4 - 2
Dover Athletic
FT
Solihull Moors
0 - 0
Barrow
Saturday January 25
FT
Boreham Wood
1 - 1
Barrow
FT
Bromley
1 - 2
Barnet
FT
Chesterfield
1 - 1
AFC Fylde
FT
Chorley
0 - 1
FC Halifax Town
FT
Dagenham and Redbridge
2 - 0
Notts County
FT
Dover Athletic
2 - 0
Aldershot Town
FT
Harrogate Town
0 - 2
Wrexham
FT
Hartlepool United
2 - 0
Stockport County
FT
Maidenhead United
2 - 0
Eastleigh
FT
Sutton United
0 - 0
Solihull Moors
FT
Torquay United
0 - 0
Ebbsfleet United
FT
Woking
1 - 0
Yeovil Town
Saturday January 18
FT
AFC Fylde
2 - 3
Torquay United
FT
Aldershot Town
3 - 3
Chorley
FT
Eastleigh
0 - 2
Chesterfield
FT
Ebbsfleet United
0 - 2
Harrogate Town
FT
FC Halifax Town
5 - 2
Maidenhead United
FT
Notts County
0 - 0
Dover Athletic
FT
Solihull Moors
0 - 2
Boreham Wood
FT
Stockport County
0 - 0
Sutton United
FT
Wrexham
3 - 0
Woking
FT
Yeovil Town
2 - 2
Hartlepool United
FT
Barrow
2 - 0
Bromley
Saturday January 11
FT
Dover Athletic
1 - 1
Hartlepool United
Tuesday January 7
FT
Hartlepool United
2 - 1
Eastleigh
Saturday January 4
FT
Barnet
1 - 1
FC Halifax Town
FT
Barrow
7 - 0
Ebbsfleet United
FT
Chesterfield
1 - 0
Sutton United
FT
Dagenham and Redbridge
0 - 0
Torquay United
FT
Harrogate Town
1 - 0
Maidenhead United
FT
Notts County
2 - 1
Bromley
FT
Stockport County
1 - 3
Boreham Wood
FT
Woking
1 - 0
Chorley
FT
Wrexham
1 - 2
Aldershot Town
FT
Yeovil Town
0 - 0
Solihull Moors
Wednesday January 1
FT
AFC Fylde
0 - 1
Barrow
FT
Aldershot Town
3 - 1
Eastleigh
FT
Boreham Wood
0 - 0
Barnet
FT
Bromley
3 - 0
Dover Athletic
FT
Chorley
0 - 2
Wrexham
FT
Ebbsfleet United
1 - 1
Dagenham and Redbridge
FT
FC Halifax Town
0 - 0
Stockport County
FT
Hartlepool United
0 - 1
Harrogate Town
FT
Maidenhead United
0 - 0
Notts County
FT
Solihull Moors
3 - 0
Chesterfield
FT
Sutton United
6 - 2
Woking
FT
Torquay United
0 - 2
Yeovil Town
