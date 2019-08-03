Sporting Life
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday September 28
FT
Barnet
0 - 0
Solihull Moors
FT
Barrow
2 - 0
Maidenhead United
FT
Chesterfield
2 - 1
Aldershot Town
FT
Dagenham and Redbridge
0 - 0
Chorley
FT
Eastleigh
1 - 1
Hartlepool United
FT
Harrogate Town
2 - 0
Sutton United
FT
Notts County
2 - 0
AFC Fylde
FT
Stockport County
0 - 4
Torquay United
FT
Woking
1 - 2
Boreham Wood
FT
Wrexham
1 - 0
Ebbsfleet United
FT
Yeovil Town
3 - 1
Bromley
FT
Dover Athletic
0 - 2
FC Halifax Town
Tuesday September 24
FT
AFC Fylde
3 - 2
Wrexham
FT
Aldershot Town
1 - 3
Yeovil Town
FT
Boreham Wood
1 - 2
Notts County
FT
Bromley
1 - 0
Woking
FT
Chorley
1 - 3
Barrow
FT
Ebbsfleet United
3 - 0
Barnet
FT
FC Halifax Town
0 - 1
Harrogate Town
FT
Hartlepool United
1 - 1
Chesterfield
FT
Maidenhead United
1 - 2
Dover Athletic
FT
Solihull Moors
2 - 0
Stockport County
FT
Sutton United
0 - 2
Dagenham and Redbridge
FT
Torquay United
2 - 3
Eastleigh
Saturday September 21
FT
Aldershot Town
1 - 0
Wrexham
FT
Boreham Wood
4 - 0
Stockport County
FT
Bromley
2 - 1
Notts County
FT
Chorley
1 - 1
Woking
FT
Ebbsfleet United
0 - 3
Barrow
FT
FC Halifax Town
4 - 2
Barnet
FT
Hartlepool United
0 - 2
Dover Athletic
FT
Maidenhead United
1 - 1
Harrogate Town
FT
Solihull Moors
0 - 1
Yeovil Town
FT
Sutton United
4 - 0
Chesterfield
FT
Torquay United
0 - 0
Dagenham and Redbridge
FT
AFC Fylde
3 - 1
Eastleigh
Tuesday September 17
FT
Barnet
2 - 0
Aldershot Town
Saturday September 14
FT
Barnet
1 - 0
Maidenhead United
FT
Barrow
3 - 0
Solihull Moors
FT
Chesterfield
1 - 0
Torquay United
FT
Dagenham and Redbridge
3 - 1
Hartlepool United
FT
Dover Athletic
1 - 1
Chorley
FT
Eastleigh
1 - 1
Bromley
FT
Harrogate Town
0 - 0
Boreham Wood
FT
Notts County
1 - 0
FC Halifax Town
FT
Stockport County
1 - 2
Aldershot Town
FT
Woking
2 - 2
Ebbsfleet United
FT
Yeovil Town
3 - 2
AFC Fylde
FT
Wrexham
1 - 1
Sutton United
Saturday September 7
FT
Aldershot Town
1 - 2
Barrow
FT
Boreham Wood
3 - 1
Dover Athletic
FT
Bromley
2 - 1
Chesterfield
FT
Chorley
3 - 0
Stockport County
FT
Ebbsfleet United
1 - 1
Eastleigh
FT
FC Halifax Town
0 - 2
Yeovil Town
FT
Maidenhead United
0 - 1
Dagenham and Redbridge
FT
Sutton United
1 - 1
Notts County
FT
Torquay United
4 - 2
Harrogate Town
FT
Hartlepool United
1 - 1
Woking
Wednesday September 4
FT
Dagenham and Redbridge
1 - 1
Bromley
Tuesday September 3
FT
Barrow
0 - 1
Hartlepool United
FT
Chesterfield
2 - 3
FC Halifax Town
FT
Dover Athletic
1 - 1
Ebbsfleet United
FT
Eastleigh
2 - 0
Boreham Wood
FT
Harrogate Town
2 - 0
Chorley
FT
Notts County
0 - 0
Solihull Moors
FT
Stockport County
2 - 1
AFC Fylde
FT
Woking
1 - 1
Torquay United
FT
Wrexham
2 - 2
Maidenhead United
FT
Yeovil Town
1 - 0
Sutton United
