English National League
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday August 31
FT
Bromley
2 - 2
AFC Fylde
FT
Chesterfield
1 - 1
Dagenham and Redbridge
FT
Eastleigh
1 - 2
Barnet
FT
Ebbsfleet United
1 - 2
Aldershot Town
FT
FC Halifax Town
2 - 1
Solihull Moors
FT
Harrogate Town
0 - 2
Dover Athletic
FT
Sutton United
0 - 3
Maidenhead United
FT
Torquay United
1 - 2
Hartlepool United
FT
Woking
3 - 2
Barrow
FT
Wrexham
1 - 2
Stockport County
FT
Yeovil Town
3 - 1
Notts County
FT
Chorley
1 - 3
Boreham Wood
Monday August 26
FT
AFC Fylde
0 - 0
Harrogate Town
FT
Aldershot Town
1 - 1
Sutton United
FT
Barnet
2 - 2
Torquay United
FT
Barrow
1 - 2
FC Halifax Town
FT
Boreham Wood
1 - 2
Ebbsfleet United
FT
Dagenham and Redbridge
3 - 2
Yeovil Town
FT
Dover Athletic
1 - 2
Woking
FT
Hartlepool United
4 - 2
Wrexham
FT
Maidenhead United
1 - 2
Bromley
FT
Notts County
5 - 1
Chorley
FT
Stockport County
2 - 0
Chesterfield
FT
Solihull Moors
1 - 2
Eastleigh
Saturday August 24
FT
Bromley
1 - 0
Boreham Wood
FT
Chesterfield
2 - 2
Barrow
FT
Chorley
0 - 0
Hartlepool United
FT
Eastleigh
1 - 1
Dagenham and Redbridge
FT
Ebbsfleet United
2 - 2
Notts County
FT
FC Halifax Town
4 - 1
AFC Fylde
FT
Harrogate Town
2 - 1
Stockport County
FT
Sutton United
1 - 2
Dover Athletic
FT
Woking
2 - 0
Solihull Moors
FT
Wrexham
1 - 1
Barnet
FT
Yeovil Town
1 - 2
Maidenhead United
FT
Torquay United
2 - 0
Aldershot Town
Sunday August 18
FT
Notts County
1 - 1
Wrexham
Saturday August 17
FT
AFC Fylde
1 - 4
Woking
FT
Aldershot Town
1 - 1
FC Halifax Town
FT
Barnet
2 - 2
Chesterfield
FT
Boreham Wood
0 - 1
Sutton United
FT
Dagenham and Redbridge
4 - 2
Harrogate Town
FT
Dover Athletic
1 - 2
Torquay United
FT
Hartlepool United
2 - 3
Bromley
FT
Maidenhead United
4 - 1
Chorley
FT
Solihull Moors
2 - 1
Ebbsfleet United
FT
Stockport County
2 - 0
Eastleigh
FT
Barrow
1 - 0
Yeovil Town
Tuesday August 13
FT
Aldershot Town
0 - 1
Bromley
FT
Barnet
0 - 1
Dover Athletic
FT
Chesterfield
1 - 2
Woking
FT
Chorley
1 - 6
Solihull Moors
FT
Dagenham and Redbridge
0 - 3
Boreham Wood
FT
Eastleigh
1 - 1
Sutton United
FT
Ebbsfleet United
1 - 3
Yeovil Town
FT
Harrogate Town
0 - 2
Notts County
FT
Hartlepool United
2 - 2
AFC Fylde
FT
Stockport County
3 - 2
Barrow
FT
Torquay United
0 - 2
Maidenhead United
FT
Wrexham
1 - 0
FC Halifax Town
Saturday August 10
FT
AFC Fylde
1 - 0
Ebbsfleet United
FT
Barrow
2 - 0
Eastleigh
FT
Boreham Wood
2 - 2
Chesterfield
FT
Bromley
3 - 3
Torquay United
FT
FC Halifax Town
1 - 0
Dagenham and Redbridge
FT
Maidenhead United
0 - 1
Hartlepool United
FT
Solihull Moors
2 - 1
Aldershot Town
FT
Sutton United
2 - 2
Chorley
FT
Woking
1 - 0
Harrogate Town
FT
Yeovil Town
1 - 1
Stockport County
FT
Dover Athletic
2 - 1
Wrexham
FT
Notts County
1 - 2
Barnet
Tuesday August 6
FT
AFC Fylde
0 - 0
Chorley
FT
Barrow
0 - 3
Harrogate Town
FT
Boreham Wood
2 - 2
Wrexham
FT
Bromley
3 - 1
Ebbsfleet United
FT
Dover Athletic
1 - 2
Dagenham and Redbridge
FT
FC Halifax Town
2 - 0
Hartlepool United
FT
Maidenhead United
1 - 1
Chesterfield
FT
Notts County
1 - 1
Stockport County
FT
Solihull Moors
3 - 0
Torquay United
FT
Sutton United
1 - 1
Barnet
FT
Woking
0 - 1
Aldershot Town
FT
Yeovil Town
1 - 0
Eastleigh
Saturday August 3
FT
Stockport County
0 - 1
Maidenhead United
FT
Aldershot Town
1 - 2
AFC Fylde
FT
Barnet
1 - 0
Yeovil Town
FT
Chesterfield
1 - 2
Dover Athletic
FT
Chorley
0 - 0
Bromley
FT
Dagenham and Redbridge
0 - 2
Woking
FT
Eastleigh
1 - 0
Notts County
FT
Ebbsfleet United
1 - 4
FC Halifax Town
FT
Harrogate Town
2 - 2
Solihull Moors
FT
Hartlepool United
1 - 3
Sutton United
FT
Torquay United
2 - 1
Boreham Wood
FT
Wrexham
2 - 1
Barrow
