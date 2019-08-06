Sporting Life
English League Cup
English League Cup
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Wednesday August 28
Round 2
FT
Bournemouth
0 - 0
Forest Green Rovers
Bournemouth
win 3-0 on penalties
FT
Burnley
1 - 3
Sunderland
FT
Lincoln City
2 - 4
Everton
FT
Newcastle United
1 - 1
Leicester City
Leicester City
win 4-2 on penalties
FT
Queens Park Rangers
0 - 2
Portsmouth
FT
Rotherham United
0 - 1
Sheffield Wednesday
FT
Swansea City
6 - 0
Cambridge United
Tuesday August 27
Round 2
FT
Bristol Rovers
1 - 2
Brighton and Hove Albion
FT
Burton Albion
4 - 0
Morecambe
FT
Cardiff City
0 - 3
Luton Town
FT
Crawley Town
1 - 0
Norwich City
FT
Crewe Alexandra
1 - 6
Aston Villa
FT
Crystal Palace
0 - 0
Colchester United
Colchester United
win 5-4 on penalties
FT
Fulham
0 - 1
Southampton
FT
Leeds United
2 - 2
Stoke City
Stoke City
win 5-4 on penalties
FT
Newport County
0 - 2
West Ham United
FT
Nottingham Forest
3 - 0
Derby County
FT
Oxford United
2 - 2
Millwall
Oxford United
win 4-2 on penalties
FT
Plymouth Argyle
2 - 4
Reading
FT
Preston North End
2 - 2
Hull City
Preston North End
win 5-4 on penalties
FT
Rochdale
2 - 1
Carlisle United
FT
Sheffield United
2 - 1
Blackburn Rovers
FT
Southend United
1 - 4
MK Dons
FT
Watford
3 - 0
Coventry City
Tuesday August 13
FT
AFC Wimbledon
2 - 2
MK Dons
MK Dons
win 4-2 on penalties
FT
Accrington Stanley
1 - 3
Sunderland
FT
Barnsley
0 - 3
Carlisle United
FT
Blackburn Rovers
3 - 2
Oldham Athletic
FT
Blackpool
2 - 2
Macclesfield Town
Macclesfield Town
win 4-2 on penalties
FT
Bradford City
0 - 4
Preston North End
FT
Brentford
1 - 1
Cambridge United
Cambridge United
win 5-4 on penalties
FT
Bristol Rovers
3 - 0
Cheltenham Town
FT
Charlton Athletic
0 - 0
Forest Green Rovers
Forest Green Rovers
win 5-3 on penalties
FT
Colchester United
3 - 0
Swindon Town
FT
Coventry City
4 - 1
Exeter City
FT
Gillingham
2 - 2
Newport County
Newport County
win 4-1 on penalties
FT
Grimsby Town
1 - 0
Doncaster Rovers
FT
Huddersfield Town
0 - 1
Lincoln City
FT
Luton Town
3 - 1
Ipswich Town
FT
Mansfield Town
2 - 2
Morecambe
Morecambe
win 6-5 on penalties
FT
Middlesbrough
2 - 2
Crewe Alexandra
Crewe Alexandra
win 4-2 on penalties
FT
Nottingham Forest
1 - 0
Fleetwood Town
FT
Oxford United
1 - 0
Peterborough United
FT
Plymouth Argyle
2 - 0
Leyton Orient
FT
Port Vale
1 - 2
Burton Albion
FT
Queens Park Rangers
3 - 3
Bristol City
Queens Park Rangers
win 5-4 on penalties
FT
Rochdale
5 - 2
Bolton Wanderers
FT
Salford City
0 - 3
Leeds United
FT
Scunthorpe United
0 - 1
Derby County
FT
Shrewsbury Town
0 - 4
Rotherham United
FT
Stevenage
1 - 2
Southend United
FT
Swansea City
3 - 1
Northampton Town
FT
Tranmere Rovers
0 - 3
Hull City
FT
Walsall
2 - 3
Crawley Town
FT
Wigan Athletic
0 - 1
Stoke City
FT
Wycombe Wanderers
1 - 1
Reading
Reading
win 4-2 on penalties
FT
West Bromwich Albion
1 - 2
Millwall
Tuesday August 6
FT
Portsmouth
3 - 0
Birmingham City
