Sporting Life Home
English Isthmian League Premier
Results
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Saturday February 1
FT
AFC Hornchurch
4 - 0
Enfield Town
FT
Bishop's Stortford
0 - 1
Wingate & Finchley
FT
Bognor Regis Town
1 - 1
Kingstonian
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
0 - 0
Potters Bar Town
FT
Carshalton Athletic
1 - 2
Worthing
FT
Cheshunt
1 - 3
Leatherhead
FT
Corinthian-Casuals
1 - 0
Lewes
FT
Cray Wanderers
2 - 1
Horsham
FT
East Thurrock United
1 - 3
Folkestone Invicta
FT
Haringey Borough
1 - 1
Bowers & Pitsea
FT
Merstham
1 - 0
Margate
