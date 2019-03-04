Sporting Life
English Isthmian League Premier
TEAMS
Results
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday December 28
FT
AFC Hornchurch
3 - 0
Brightlingsea Regent
FT
Corinthian-Casuals
3 - 1
Cheshunt
FT
Potters Bar Town
1 - 2
Kingstonian
Thursday December 26
FT
Folkestone Invicta
4 - 0
Margate
FT
Cray Wanderers
0 - 1
Leatherhead
FT
Enfield Town
5 - 3
Haringey Borough
FT
Worthing
3 - 0
Horsham
Saturday December 21
FT
Carshalton Athletic
1 - 1
Merstham
FT
Margate
0 - 0
Leatherhead
FT
Wingate & Finchley
1 - 2
Potters Bar Town
Tuesday December 17
FT
Merstham
1 - 0
Haringey Borough
FT
Worthing
3 - 2
Enfield Town
Saturday December 14
FT
Bognor Regis Town
7 - 2
Cray Wanderers
FT
Bowers & Pitsea
3 - 1
Folkestone Invicta
FT
Corinthian-Casuals
3 - 3
Wingate & Finchley
FT
Horsham
1 - 0
East Thurrock United
FT
Leatherhead
1 - 0
Brightlingsea Regent
FT
Merstham
2 - 4
Lewes
Saturday December 7
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
2 - 1
Corinthian-Casuals
FT
Carshalton Athletic
1 - 0
Bognor Regis Town
FT
Cheshunt
0 - 1
Bishop's Stortford
FT
Cray Wanderers
4 - 0
Potters Bar Town
FT
East Thurrock United
4 - 2
Haringey Borough
FT
Enfield Town
0 - 4
Bowers & Pitsea
FT
Folkestone Invicta
2 - 1
Horsham
FT
Kingstonian
4 - 0
Merstham
FT
Lewes
0 - 1
Leatherhead
FT
Wingate & Finchley
2 - 3
AFC Hornchurch
FT
Worthing
2 - 1
Margate
Tuesday December 3
FT
Bishop's Stortford
1 - 0
East Thurrock United
FT
Bognor Regis Town
4 - 1
Enfield Town
FT
Folkestone Invicta
1 - 1
Kingstonian
FT
Potters Bar Town
4 - 2
Brightlingsea Regent
FT
Wingate & Finchley
0 - 2
Carshalton Athletic
