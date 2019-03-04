Sporting Life
Results
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday November 30
FT
AFC Hornchurch
0 - 0
Bognor Regis Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
1 - 1
Cheshunt
Remove from My Scores
FT
Carshalton Athletic
4 - 0
Cray Wanderers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Enfield Town
2 - 2
Wingate & Finchley
Remove from My Scores
FT
Haringey Borough
2 - 2
Worthing
Remove from My Scores
FT
Horsham
0 - 3
Margate
FT
Horsham
0 - 3
Margate
FT
Lewes
0 - 0
Folkestone Invicta
Remove from My Scores
FT
Merstham
2 - 2
Bishop's Stortford
Remove from My Scores
FT
Potters Bar Town
0 - 2
Bowers & Pitsea
Remove from My Scores
Tuesday November 26
FT
Enfield Town
2 - 1
Carshalton Athletic
Remove from My Scores
Saturday November 23
FT
Bishop's Stortford
0 - 2
Lewes
Remove from My Scores
FT
Cheshunt
3 - 0
Merstham
FT
Cheshunt
3 - 0
Merstham
FT
Margate
2 - 2
Potters Bar Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Worthing
2 - 0
Corinthian-Casuals
Remove from My Scores
Wednesday November 20
FT
Kingstonian
0 - 0
Enfield Town
Remove from My Scores
Tuesday November 19
FT
Bowers & Pitsea
1 - 2
Worthing
Remove from My Scores
FT
Margate
3 - 4
Bishop's Stortford
Remove from My Scores
FT
Potters Bar Town
2 - 1
Merstham
Remove from My Scores
Monday November 18
FT
Carshalton Athletic
2 - 0
Brightlingsea Regent
Remove from My Scores
FT
Haringey Borough
1 - 1
AFC Hornchurch
Remove from My Scores
Saturday November 16
FT
AFC Hornchurch
1 - 1
Corinthian-Casuals
Remove from My Scores
FT
Bognor Regis Town
2 - 1
Merstham
Remove from My Scores
FT
Bowers & Pitsea
0 - 1
Margate
Remove from My Scores
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
0 - 2
Cray Wanderers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Cheshunt
0 - 1
Carshalton Athletic
Remove from My Scores
FT
East Thurrock United
3 - 0
Leatherhead
Remove from My Scores
FT
Enfield Town
1 - 3
Folkestone Invicta
Remove from My Scores
FT
Haringey Borough
2 - 1
Bishop's Stortford
Remove from My Scores
FT
Kingstonian
3 - 1
Lewes
FT
Kingstonian
3 - 1
Lewes
FT
Potters Bar Town
0 - 2
Horsham
Remove from My Scores
FT
Wingate & Finchley
2 - 3
Worthing
Remove from My Scores
Tuesday November 12
FT
Bowers & Pitsea
2 - 0
Bishop's Stortford
Remove from My Scores
FT
Leatherhead
2 - 1
Corinthian-Casuals
Remove from My Scores
FT
Margate
1 - 6
Bognor Regis Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Wingate & Finchley
0 - 1
Cray Wanderers
Remove from My Scores
Saturday November 9
FT
Cray Wanderers
6 - 1
Cheshunt
Remove from My Scores
FT
Horsham
4 - 0
Bowers & Pitsea
Remove from My Scores
FT
Lewes
1 - 2
Wingate & Finchley
Remove from My Scores
FT
Bishop's Stortford
1 - 3
Corinthian-Casuals
Remove from My Scores
Saturday November 2
FT
AFC Hornchurch
3 - 1
Potters Bar Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Bishop's Stortford
0 - 1
Leatherhead
Remove from My Scores
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
0 - 2
Kingstonian
Remove from My Scores
FT
Carshalton Athletic
1 - 1
Folkestone Invicta
Remove from My Scores
FT
Cheshunt
0 - 2
Lewes
FT
Cheshunt
0 - 2
Lewes
FT
Corinthian-Casuals
1 - 2
Margate
Remove from My Scores
FT
Cray Wanderers
2 - 2
Worthing
Remove from My Scores
FT
East Thurrock United
3 - 1
Wingate & Finchley
Remove from My Scores
FT
Haringey Borough
1 - 2
Horsham
Remove from My Scores