English Isthmian League Premier
TEAMS
Results
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Monday September 30
FT
Carshalton Athletic
1 - 1
Lewes
FT
Haringey Borough
0 - 1
Kingstonian
Saturday September 28
FT
AFC Hornchurch
4 - 0
Bishop's Stortford
FT
Bognor Regis Town
2 - 0
Haringey Borough
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
2 - 3
Lewes
FT
Carshalton Athletic
1 - 0
Margate
FT
Cheshunt
0 - 1
Horsham
FT
Corinthian-Casuals
0 - 0
Potters Bar Town
FT
Cray Wanderers
1 - 1
East Thurrock United
FT
Enfield Town
2 - 0
Merstham
FT
Leatherhead
1 - 0
Bowers & Pitsea
FT
Wingate & Finchley
1 - 1
Folkestone Invicta
FT
Worthing
2 - 1
Kingstonian
Saturday September 21
FT
East Thurrock United
2 - 1
Brightlingsea Regent
Tuesday September 17
FT
Bishop's Stortford
1 - 5
Cray Wanderers
FT
Bognor Regis Town
1 - 2
Cheshunt
FT
Horsham
2 - 1
Wingate & Finchley
Saturday September 14
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
0 - 4
Horsham
FT
Carshalton Athletic
1 - 4
AFC Hornchurch
FT
Cheshunt
1 - 2
Margate
FT
Cray Wanderers
1 - 1
Haringey Borough
FT
East Thurrock United
3 - 0
Bognor Regis Town
FT
Enfield Town
3 - 1
Corinthian-Casuals
FT
Folkestone Invicta
1 - 0
Bishop's Stortford
FT
Kingstonian
0 - 0
Bowers & Pitsea
FT
Lewes
3 - 3
Potters Bar Town
FT
Wingate & Finchley
0 - 4
Merstham
FT
Worthing
5 - 5
Leatherhead
