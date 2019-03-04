Sporting Life
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
Football
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
More
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
Sporting Life Home
English Isthmian League Premier
TEAMS
Results
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday March 30
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
0 - 2
Dorking Wanderers
FT
Corinthian-Casuals
1 - 0
Carshalton Athletic
FT
Enfield Town
0 - 1
Leatherhead
FT
Haringey Borough
2 - 1
Lewes
FT
Margate
1 - 0
Kingstonian
FT
Merstham
0 - 2
Burgess Hill Town
FT
Potters Bar Town
2 - 2
Folkestone Invicta
FT
Tonbridge Angels
3 - 1
Harlow Town
FT
Whitehawk
0 - 2
Bishop's Stortford
FT
Wingate & Finchley
0 - 2
Bognor Regis Town
FT
Worthing
3 - 1
AFC Hornchurch
Saturday March 23
FT
AFC Hornchurch
0 - 1
Bishop's Stortford
FT
Bognor Regis Town
0 - 4
Leatherhead
FT
Burgess Hill Town
0 - 2
Margate
FT
Carshalton Athletic
3 - 0
Brightlingsea Regent
FT
Corinthian-Casuals
0 - 0
Dorking Wanderers
FT
Folkestone Invicta
0 - 1
Worthing
FT
Haringey Borough
3 - 1
Enfield Town
FT
Lewes
3 - 0
Kingstonian
FT
Merstham
5 - 1
Harlow Town
FT
Whitehawk
0 - 4
Tonbridge Angels
FT
Wingate & Finchley
4 - 2
Potters Bar Town
Saturday March 16
FT
Bishop's Stortford
2 - 0
Haringey Borough
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
0 - 0
Lewes
FT
Dorking Wanderers
2 - 3
Carshalton Athletic
FT
Enfield Town
3 - 3
Bognor Regis Town
FT
Harlow Town
2 - 7
Wingate & Finchley
FT
Kingstonian
2 - 3
Burgess Hill Town
FT
Leatherhead
0 - 0
Folkestone Invicta
FT
Margate
1 - 0
Merstham
FT
Potters Bar Town
0 - 1
AFC Hornchurch
FT
Tonbridge Angels
2 - 0
Corinthian-Casuals
FT
Worthing
2 - 0
Whitehawk
Saturday March 9
FT
Burgess Hill Town
0 - 3
Leatherhead
FT
Corinthian-Casuals
1 - 1
Bishop's Stortford
FT
Folkestone Invicta
4 - 0
Lewes
FT
Harlow Town
3 - 1
Kingstonian
FT
Margate
1 - 0
Bognor Regis Town
FT
Merstham
0 - 0
Haringey Borough
FT
Potters Bar Town
0 - 1
Carshalton Athletic
FT
Tonbridge Angels
1 - 0
AFC Hornchurch
FT
Whitehawk
1 - 3
Enfield Town
FT
Wingate & Finchley
1 - 2
Dorking Wanderers
FT
Worthing
1 - 1
Brightlingsea Regent
Tuesday March 5
FT
AFC Hornchurch
3 - 0
Wingate & Finchley
FT
Corinthian-Casuals
0 - 2
Lewes
Monday March 4
FT
Carshalton Athletic
2 - 0
Harlow Town
Saturday March 2
FT
AFC Hornchurch
1 - 2
Margate
FT
Bishop's Stortford
1 - 2
Potters Bar Town
FT
Bognor Regis Town
2 - 2
Worthing
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
1 - 1
Harlow Town
FT
Carshalton Athletic
4 - 2
Folkestone Invicta
FT
Dorking Wanderers
6 - 0
Burgess Hill Town
FT
Enfield Town
0 - 0
Tonbridge Angels
FT
Haringey Borough
2 - 2
Corinthian-Casuals
FT
Kingstonian
1 - 2
Wingate & Finchley
FT
Leatherhead
0 - 1
Merstham
FT
Lewes
1 - 3
Whitehawk
