Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Football
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
More
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
Sporting Life Home
English Football League Trophy
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Tuesday January 21
Quarter-Finals
FT
Exeter City
3 - 0
Stevenage
Remove from My Scores
FT
Portsmouth
2 - 1
Scunthorpe United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Salford City
2 - 1
Accrington Stanley
Remove from My Scores
Wednesday January 8
Round 3
FT
Bristol Rovers
0 - 1
Stevenage
Remove from My Scores
FT
Scunthorpe United
3 - 1
Manchester City U21
Remove from My Scores
Tuesday January 7
Round 3
FT
Newport County
3 - 0
MK Dons
Remove from My Scores
FT
Fleetwood Town
2 - 2
Accrington Stanley
Accrington Stanley
win 5-3 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Salford City
3 - 0
Port Vale
Remove from My Scores
FT
Tranmere Rovers
1 - 2
Leicester City U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Walsall
1 - 2
Portsmouth
Remove from My Scores
Saturday January 4
Round 3
FT
Exeter City
2 - 1
Ipswich Town
Remove from My Scores