Sporting Life Home
English Football League Trophy
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Tuesday August 27
FT
Northampton Town
1 - 1
Arsenal U21
Northampton Town
win 4-3 on penalties
FT
Mansfield Town
1 - 1
Everton U21
Everton U21
win 4-1 on penalties
Wednesday August 7
FT
Oldham Athletic
3 - 2
Liverpool U21
Tuesday August 6
FT
Rotherham United
0 - 2
Manchester United U21
FT
Swindon Town
2 - 3
Chelsea U21
