TEAMS
Results
Nov
Dec
Jan
Tuesday December 17
Round 2
FT
Plymouth Argyle
0 - 1
Bristol Rovers
Remove from My Scores
Monday December 16
Round 2
FT
Boston United
1 - 2
Rochdale
Remove from My Scores
Tuesday December 10
Round 2
FT
Carlisle United
1 - 0
Forest Green Rovers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Crewe Alexandra
3 - 1
Eastleigh
Remove from My Scores
AET
Hartlepool United
1 - 0
Exeter City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Ipswich Town
1 - 2
Coventry City
Remove from My Scores
Monday December 2
Round 2
FT
Solihull Moors
3 - 4
Rotherham United
Remove from My Scores
Sunday December 1
Round 2
FT
Blackpool
3 - 1
Maidstone United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Bristol Rovers
1 - 1
Plymouth Argyle
Remove from My Scores
FT
Coventry City
1 - 1
Ipswich Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Crawley Town
1 - 2
Fleetwood Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Exeter City
2 - 2
Hartlepool United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Gillingham
3 - 0
Doncaster Rovers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Northampton Town
3 - 1
Notts County
Remove from My Scores
FT
Peterborough United
3 - 0
Dover Athletic
Remove from My Scores
FT
Rochdale
0 - 0
Boston United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Tranmere Rovers
5 - 1
Chichester City
Remove from My Scores