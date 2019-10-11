Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Football
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
More
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
Sporting Life Home
Australian A-League
TEAMS
Results
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Sunday October 27
FT
Wellington Phoenix
1 - 2
Perth Glory
Remove from My Scores
FT
Western United FC
1 - 2
Melbourne City FC
Remove from My Scores
Saturday October 26
FT
Newcastle Jets
1 - 2
Adelaide United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
1 - 0
Sydney FC
Remove from My Scores
Friday October 25
FT
Brisbane Roar FC
0 - 1
Melbourne Victory
Remove from My Scores
Sunday October 20
FT
Melbourne City FC
2 - 1
Adelaide United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Sydney FC
2 - 1
Wellington Phoenix
Remove from My Scores
Saturday October 19
FT
Western United FC
1 - 1
Perth Glory
Remove from My Scores
FT
Central Coast Mariners
1 - 1
Newcastle Jets
Remove from My Scores
Friday October 18
FT
Melbourne Victory
1 - 2
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
Remove from My Scores
Sunday October 13
FT
Wellington Phoenix
0 - 1
Western United FC
Remove from My Scores
FT
Perth Glory
1 - 1
Brisbane Roar FC
Remove from My Scores
Saturday October 12
FT
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
2 - 1
Central Coast Mariners
Remove from My Scores
FT
Melbourne Victory
0 - 0
Melbourne City FC
Remove from My Scores
Friday October 11
FT
Adelaide United
2 - 3
Sydney FC
Remove from My Scores