Results - Tue 28 January 2020
Today
Thu 30
Wed 29
Tue 28
Mon 27
Sun 26
Sat 25
Sky Bet Championship
FT
Blackburn Rovers
2 - 1
Queens Park Rangers
FT
Brentford
0 - 1
Nottingham Forest
FT
Cardiff City
2 - 1
West Bromwich Albion
FT
Hull City
1 - 2
Huddersfield Town
FT
Leeds United
3 - 2
Millwall
FT
Luton Town
3 - 2
Derby County
FT
Wigan Athletic
2 - 1
Sheffield Wednesday
FT
Reading
0 - 1
Bristol City
English League Cup
Semi-Finals
FT
Aston Villa
2 - 1
Leicester City
(Agg: 3-2)
Sky Bet League One
FT
AFC Wimbledon
2 - 2
Burton Albion
FT
Accrington Stanley
0 - 2
Peterborough United
FT
Doncaster Rovers
3 - 1
Southend United
FT
Fleetwood Town
0 - 0
Coventry City
FT
Lincoln City
0 - 2
Portsmouth
FT
MK Dons
2 - 1
Rochdale
FT
Rotherham United
1 - 0
Ipswich Town
FT
Bolton Wanderers
1 - 1
Bristol Rovers
FT
Wycombe Wanderers
2 - 1
Blackpool
Sky Bet League Two
FT
Bradford City
1 - 1
Cheltenham Town
FT
Cambridge United
0 - 4
Salford City
FT
Colchester United
3 - 1
Swindon Town
FT
Crewe Alexandra
2 - 0
Leyton Orient
FT
Forest Green Rovers
1 - 4
Carlisle United
FT
Grimsby Town
3 - 1
Stevenage
FT
Newport County
1 - 0
Macclesfield Town
FT
Northampton Town
3 - 0
Scunthorpe United
FT
Oldham Athletic
3 - 1
Mansfield Town
FT
Port Vale
3 - 1
Exeter City
FT
Walsall
0 - 2
Morecambe
FT
Plymouth Argyle
2 - 2
Crawley Town
Scottish FA Cup
Round 4
FT
Falkirk
2 - 0
Arbroath
FT
Hibernian
4 - 2
Dundee United
English National League
FT
Eastleigh
0 - 0
Aldershot Town
FT
Ebbsfleet United
2 - 1
Woking
FT
FC Halifax Town
4 - 2
Dover Athletic
FT
Solihull Moors
0 - 0
Barrow
Spanish Copa Del Rey
Round of 16
AET
Tenerife
3 - 3
Athletic Club
Athletic Club
win 4-2 on penalties
Coupe de France
Round of 16
AET
Angers
4 - 5
Rennes
AET
Belfort
0 - 0
Montpellier
Belfort
win 5-4 on penalties
AET
Limonest
1 - 2
Dijon
FT
Monaco
0 - 1
St Etienne
Portuguese Primeira Liga
FT
FC Porto
2 - 1
Gil Vicente
English Isthmian League Premier
FT
Brightlingsea Regent
1 - 0
Bishop's Stortford
FT
Cheshunt
1 - 1
Bowers & Pitsea
FT
Corinthian-Casuals
1 - 1
Bognor Regis Town
FT
Folkestone Invicta
2 - 1
AFC Hornchurch
FT
Margate
0 - 3
Enfield Town
