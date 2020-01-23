Sporting Life
Results - Thu 23 January 2020
Today
Thu 30
Wed 29
Tue 28
Mon 27
Sun 26
Sat 25
English Premier League
FT
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1 - 2
Liverpool
English FA Cup
Round 3
AET
Tranmere Rovers
2 - 1
Watford
Spanish Copa Del Rey
Round of 32
FT
Ebro
0 - 1
Leganés
AET
Mirandés
2 - 1
Celta de Vigo
FT
CD Badajoz
3 - 1
Eibar
AET
Cultural Leonesa
2 - 1
Atlético de Madrid
AET
Rayo Vallecano
2 - 2
Real Betis
Rayo Vallecano
win 4-2 on penalties
Greek Super League
FT
Asteras Tripolis
2 - 0
Panionios
FT
Lamia
0 - 1
PAOK Salonika
FT
Aris
1 - 0
Xanthi
