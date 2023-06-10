Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of Youri Tielemans following his departure from relegated Leicester.

The Athletic report that the 26-year-old is undergoing a medical ahead of the move being finalised. Other reports claim that Tielemans will pen a four-year deal at Villa Park. A number of clubs have been linked with the midfielder, including those featuring in the Champions League, but he is about to become Unai Emery's first signing of the summer.

The Belgian international made 195 appearances for the Foxes following his 2019 switch from AS Monaco. Tielemans - who captained the side on occasions - scored 28 goals and assisted a further 26 in his time at the King Power Stadium. He scored the winning goal in the 2021 FA Cup final and was a part of the team who lifted the Community Shield three months later. Villa qualified for the Europa Conference League after finishing 7th in the Premier League last season. Premier League 23/24 top six finish (via Sky Bet) Manchester United - 2/7

Newcastle - 4/11

Chelsea - 1/2

Tottenham - 11/10

Brighton - 13/8

Aston Villa - 3/1