Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans set to sign for Aston Villa following Leicester exit

By Tom Carnduff
17:59 · SAT June 10, 2023

Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of Youri Tielemans following his departure from relegated Leicester.

The Athletic report that the 26-year-old is undergoing a medical ahead of the move being finalised.

Other reports claim that Tielemans will pen a four-year deal at Villa Park.

A number of clubs have been linked with the midfielder, including those featuring in the Champions League, but he is about to become Unai Emery's first signing of the summer.

The Belgian international made 195 appearances for the Foxes following his 2019 switch from AS Monaco.

Tielemans - who captained the side on occasions - scored 28 goals and assisted a further 26 in his time at the King Power Stadium.

He scored the winning goal in the 2021 FA Cup final and was a part of the team who lifted the Community Shield three months later.

Villa qualified for the Europa Conference League after finishing 7th in the Premier League last season.

Premier League 23/24 top six finish (via Sky Bet)

  • Manchester United - 2/7
  • Newcastle - 4/11
  • Chelsea - 1/2
  • Tottenham - 11/10
  • Brighton - 13/8
  • Aston Villa - 3/1

Odds correct at 1755 BST (10/06/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

