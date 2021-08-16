Our tipster Joe Rindl is backing National League Yeovil Town to shock League Two Stevenage in front of the BBC cameras on Saturday night.

A place in the third round beckons for these two sides, with players, coaches and supporters surely dreaming of a possible away trip to Anfield or Old Trafford in the next round. Indeed, National League Yeovil have recent FA Cup history against the Premier League’s big-hitters, making the fourth round in 2017-18 where they lost 4-0 to eventual runners-up Manchester United. Since that day the Glovers have dropped from League Two back into the fifth tier. Last season they finished 16th. Currently they’re 10th.

Don’t let their mid-table standing fool you though. Town are an in-form side having not lost in any of their last five matches in the National League. They are unbeaten in five successive home games and are built on a solid defensive foundation. They have conceded the second-fewest goals in the fifth tier this season (15). What’s more, manager Darren Sarll will love the opportunity to try and eliminate his old club, having managed Stevenage from 2016-2018. Paul Tisdale was appointed manager of League Two club Stevenage last week. He joined with the Boro 21st in League Two, three points above the relegation zone.

His first match at the helm on Wednesday ended with a cruel penalty shootout defeat in the EFL Trophy second round to Sutton United. There were however some positives to take away. The shootout came after a goalless draw after 120 minutes, a marked improvement defensively for the team who have allowed the second-most goals in League Two (30). Can Yeovil pull off an upset? This tie away to fifth-tier Yeovil is a huge banana skin for Stevenage who have struggled on the road all season. They’re currently winless in their past six matches away from home.

Yeovil’s 5-0 thrashing of minnows Yate Town in the last round was a statement of intent, while Stevenage scraped past 10-man MK Dons in their first-round replay thanks to a 121st-minute Luke Norris penalty. If ever a game is set up for an upset it would be this one. An in-form non-league side meets a side struggling in the division above them and who are still getting used to playing under a new manager. Just 13 places separate these two teams, with Yeovil one league win away from cutting that gap down to nine. CLICK HERE to back Yeovil to win with Sky Bet A YEOVIL WIN inside 90 minutes is generously priced at 37/20 with Unibet. With those odds, I’m very happy to back the underdogs to go through.

