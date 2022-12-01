We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points from across day 12 of the World Cup.
Belgium bowed out of the World Cup after falling short in a goalless draw with Croatia in their final group game at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
Substitute Romelu Lukaku missed opportunities equating to 1.97 xG in the game, with Belgium needing to win to progress, while the point was enough for Croatia, who finished second in Group F behind winners Morocco.
Our calculations suggest there was just a 6% chance of Lukaku not scoring from the chances presented to him.
Belgium, number two in FIFA’s world rankings, had failed to impress in their opening two group games – a 1-0 win against Canada and a 2-0 defeat to Morocco – and their latest setback could signal the end of an era for Roberto Martinez’s ‘golden generation’.
Morocco advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup after closing out a 2-1 win over Canada at the Al Thumama Stadium to finish top of Group F.
Canada, who had already been eliminated, fell behind early on thanks to a major error by goalkeeper Milan Borjan to gift Hakim Ziyech the opener.
Youssef En-Nesyri thumped past Borjan to extend their first-half advantage, but Morocco allowed Canada to stay in it when Nayef Aguerd deflected in an own goal before the break.
The Atlas Lions are into the knockout stages for the first time in 36 years, and now face a wait to find out their last-16 opponents, who will be the Group E runners-up.