Belgium bowed out of the World Cup after falling short in a goalless draw with Croatia in their final group game at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku missed opportunities equating to 1.97 xG in the game, with Belgium needing to win to progress, while the point was enough for Croatia, who finished second in Group F behind winners Morocco.

Our calculations suggest there was just a 6% chance of Lukaku not scoring from the chances presented to him.