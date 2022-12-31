Sporting Life
Marcus Rashford after scoring against Wolves

xG Premier League Review: Gameweek 17 scorelines according to expected goals

By Joe Townsend
14:45 · SAT December 31, 2022

We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.
  • This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd

A goal from substitute Marcus Rashford, benched for a disciplinary issue, proved the difference in a match Manchester United were far superior and throughly warranted victory - as demonstrated by the exceptionally high fairness rating of 97.37%.

For Wolves it followed the same pattern to the majority of their Premier League outings this season.

A 2-1 win at Everton in Julen Lopetegui's first game in charge was only the second time the Old Gold had found the net on more than one occasion in 2022/23, but in being kept at bay by United they have now failed to score in nine of their 17 league games and average just 1.09 expected goals for (xGA) per game.

There were hopeful signs in injury time however, as Raul Jimenez was on the end of Wolves' two best chances (0.10 and 0.11 xG) thanks to football of a similar style that led to him netting 17 league goals in the 19/20 campaign.

Bournemouth v C Palace

Verdict to follow

Fulham v Southampton

Verdict to follow

Man City v Everton

Verdict to follow

Newcastle v Leeds

Verdict to follow

Brighton v Arsenal

Verdict to follow

