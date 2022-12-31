A goal from substitute Marcus Rashford, benched for a disciplinary issue, proved the difference in a match Manchester United were far superior and throughly warranted victory - as demonstrated by the exceptionally high fairness rating of 97.37%.

For Wolves it followed the same pattern to the majority of their Premier League outings this season.

A 2-1 win at Everton in Julen Lopetegui's first game in charge was only the second time the Old Gold had found the net on more than one occasion in 2022/23, but in being kept at bay by United they have now failed to score in nine of their 17 league games and average just 1.09 expected goals for (xGA) per game.

There were hopeful signs in injury time however, as Raul Jimenez was on the end of Wolves' two best chances (0.10 and 0.11 xG) thanks to football of a similar style that led to him netting 17 league goals in the 19/20 campaign.