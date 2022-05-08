The Women’s Super League title race will be decided on the final day of the season. Will Chelsea triumph and take their third consecutive WSL crown? Or will Arsenal stun the champions in new manager Jonas Eidevall’s first season in charge? The Gunners beat Tottenham on Wednesday night to move within one point of rivals Chelsea with just this weekend’s round of matches remaining. On Sunday lunchtime the Blues are at home to Champions League-chasing Manchester United. At the same time, Arsenal are away to midtable West Ham.

The Gunners have the superior goal difference (53 to Chelsea’s 49), so if Chelsea were to lose, they would just need to avoid defeat to lift their first title in three seasons. A Chelsea draw and Arsenal would need to win. Were Chelsea to taste victory against United, then the trophy is theirs whatever their rivals' result.

One point separates Arsenal and Chelsea heading into the final day

WSL table Chelsea | Played: 21 | Points: 53 | Goal Difference: +49 Arsenal | Played: 21 | Points: 52 | Goal Difference: +53

How did we get here? When Arsenal edged out the champions 3-2 in the first game of the season way back in September, they announced themselves as challengers. For the past few seasons it has been Chelsea and Manchester City going head to head, but this campaign Arsenal have stepped up, while injuries have seen City slip away.

Boss Eidevall may be new to English football, but he has plenty of title-race experience, having won three league championships with Swedish side FC Rosenberg. His opposite number, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, is one of the game’s greatest and FIFA's reigning coach of the year. She has led Chelsea to four league titles, one Spring Series, three FA Cups and two League Cups since 2015. The pair faced off in the delayed 2021 FA Cup final in December, with Chelsea winning 3-0. When the two met in February in the WSL they played out a tense 0-0 draw. They also came up against each other in the semi-finals of the FA Cup last April with Chelsea running out convincing 2-0 winners.

Who will win the WSL title? West Ham and Manchester United are the two sides who could decide the title race and it’s the latter who are the likelier to pull off a shock. United have more than pride to play for. If they better Man City’s result against Reading they will finish third and take the last Champions League qualification spot. The North West outfit have won four of their past six although they have yet to beat Chelsea in their short history. This season Hayes’ side defeated them 3-1 in the League Cup and 6-1 in the league. A shock would be a big ask.

West Ham sit sixth in the table having enjoyed an excellent season that saw them reach the FA Cup semi-finals. They too are heavy underdogs, with Arsenal winning their home fixture against the Hammers 4-0 in November. The visitors on Sunday have tasted victory in all eight of their matches with their London rivals. It would hardly be a surprise to see both Arsenal and Chelsea collect three points on Sunday, which would mean the latter would sneak to WSL title number five.