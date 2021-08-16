Wales battled back from conceding a bizarre Danny Ward own goal to keep their World Cup qualifying hopes alive with a 2-2 draw against the Czech Republic in Prague.

The returning Aaron Ramsey gave Wales a 36th-minute lead, although that was quickly wiped out by Jakub Pesek after Ward had failed to gather Filip Novak’s shot. Ward was left even more red-faced four minutes after the restart after miscontrolling Ramsey’s backpass and getting the final touch on the Czechs’ second goal. However, Daniel James secured the point Wales more than deserved in a thrilling Group E contest.

🚨 OWN GOAL 🚨



Czech Republic 2-1 Wales (Ramsey OG, 49)



📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/Wa3ZQGyZUY — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 8, 2021

The draw leaves Wales and the Czech Republic locked on eight points behind runaway group leaders Belgium – and the Dragons still have a game in hand on their rivals. Wales had beaten the Czechs at home in March to strike a blow in the battle for second place but knew that defeat in Prague would probably leave them relying on their 2020 Nations League results for a place in March’s World Cup play-offs. The visitors went ahead when Ethan Ampadu led a rapid break and Neco Williams played his cross into a dangerous area for Ramsey, racing in, to tuck away his 18th international goal.

🚨 GOAL 🚨



Czech Republic 0-1 Wales (Ramsey, 36)



📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/Gedk5kV4kE — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 8, 2021

The lead lasted barely more than a minute as Novak broke beyond the Wales defence and Ward pushed out a shot that might have been straying wide. Williams slipped at the wrong moment and Pesek pounced in front of a gaping goal. Worse was to come for Ward with his loss of concentration ending up with him touching the ball onto the post. The Leicester goalkeeper desperately tried to retrieve the situation but both he and the ball ended up in the back of the net. But substitute Harry Wilson slipped in James and his excellent lofted finish beat Tomas Vaclik to level matters before Kieffer Moore and Ramsey almost won it for Wales late on. Elsewhere, Group J leaders Germany survived a scare as they came from behind to beat Romania 2-1, goals from Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller giving the hosts victory after Rangers' Ianis Hagi had put the visitors into a shock lead. Croatia and Russia stay locked together at the top of Group H after winning 3-0 in Cyprus and 1-0 against Slovakia respectively, while the Netherlands eked out a 1-0 win in Latvia to keep hold of top spot in Group G as closest challengers Turkey and Norway drew 1-1.