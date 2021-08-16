Sporting Life
Scotland and Wales could meet in World Cup qualifying final
World Cup Play-Offs: Scotland to face Ukraine, Wales to host Austria - winners meet in final

By Sporting Life
17:03 · FRI November 26, 2021

Scotland have been drawn against Ukraine in the European World Cup qualifying play-off semi-finals, while Wales will face Austria. The winner of each tie will meet in a final play-off.

The other path's see Italy and Portugal drawn together, so only one of the last two winners of the Euro championship will be partaking in the 2022 World Cup.

Scotland were drawn in the same play-off path as Wales and both sides will have home advantage against in their semi-final in March.

The winners of the Wales-Austria game will host the final against either Scotland or Ukraine.

FOOTBALL TIPS