Using Infogol's xG model and probabilities, this article will aim to provide a verdict for who will is most likely to win their quarter-final and advance to the semis.

Croatia (9/2) v Brazil (1/8)

Kick-off time: 15:00, Friday

According to the 'qualify' odds in this game, we are to witness a very one-sided affair.

Brazil are a best price of 1/6 - implied chance of 86% - to progress to the World Cup semi-finals, and while the tournament favourites are rightly short to advance, the 9/2 price about CROATIA TO QUALIFY underestimates the Europeans massively.

Infogol's model has the Croats as a 33/10 shot to qualify from this tie, meaning the value lies in backing Zlatko Dalić's side to small stakes.

Yes, Brazil have been excellent at the tournament so far, catching the eye with their incredible blend of defensive solidity and attacking flair, but this is the toughest test they will have faced up to this point.

While Croatia are a small nation in the world of football, they are one to be feared, boasting an excellent recent record in both tournament knockout matches in general of being incredibly difficult to beat.

Let's start with 'in general'. Croatia have lost just one of 20 international matches since they were knocked out of Euro 2020, with just three of those being friendlies.

Their knockout form stands up too. Croatia have not lost in normal time in seven of their last eight knockout games at major tournaments - the 2018 World Cup final being the only game in which they were beaten in 90 minutes.

A similar story could be on the cards here, and the longer the game goes on without Brazil asserting their dominance on the scoreboard, the better Croatia's chances are of qualifying in my opinion.