World Cup Golden Boot odds: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland top scorer race hots up further

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland continued their remarkable start to the World Cup, with the trio now scoring 13 goals between them across the opening two matchdays.
Messi (5) leads the Golden Boot race, with his brace in Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria, a match in which he also missed a penalty, also moving him two goals clear of Miroslav Klose to become the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer with 18.
A few hours later Mbappe had equalled that previous record of 16 himself by netting twice in France's 3-0 win against Iraq.
Norway's Haaland then also moved on to four for the current tournament by scoring two in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Senegal.
FIFA Golden Boot Winner odds (via Sky Bet)
Each Way: 1/5 Odds, 3 Places
- Kylian Mbappe (France) - 6/4
- Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 13/8
- Erling Haaland (Norway) - 5/1
- Harry Kane (England) - 6/1
- Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) - 22/1
- Deniz Undav (Germany) - 25/1
- Lamine Yamal (Spain) - 33/1
- Vinicius Junior (Brazil) - 33/1
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 40/1
- 40/1 bar
Odds correct at 10:00 (23/06/26)
All of Argentina, France and Norway are now guaranteed to be in the knockout stage - where there is now an extra round - increasing the chances of one of these men breaking Just Fontaine’s single World Cup record of 13 goals, set for France way back in 1958.
Germany’s Gerd Muller (1970) and Hungary’s Sandor Kocsis (1954) are the only other players to reach double figures in a tournament.
There could be another twist on Wednesday night with England striker Harry Kane set to face Ghana in their second game after he started with two goals in a 4-2 win over Croatia.
Currently that is only enough to put Kane joint-sixth in the standings alongside 18 other players, with a remarkable start from Germany super sub Deniz Undav and a hat-trick for Canada's Jonathan David meaning they round out the current top five.
World Cup 2026 Golden Boot / Top Scorer Race
- Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 5 goals
- Kylian Mbappe (France) – 4 goals
- Erling Haaland (Norway) – 4 goals
- Jonathan David (Canada) – 3 goals
- Deniz Undav (Germany) – 3 goals
- *Harry Kane (England) – 2 goals
*18 players currently on 2 goals
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
Group previews
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
Outright previews
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