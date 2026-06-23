World Cup Golden Boot odds: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland top scorer race hots up further

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland continued their remarkable start to the World Cup, with the trio now scoring 13 goals between them across the opening two matchdays.

FIFA Golden Boot Winner odds (via Sky Bet) Each Way: 1/5 Odds, 3 Places Kylian Mbappe (France) - 6/4

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 13/8

Erling Haaland (Norway) - 5/1

Harry Kane (England) - 6/1

Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) - 22/1

Deniz Undav (Germany) - 25/1

Lamine Yamal (Spain) - 33/1

Vinicius Junior (Brazil) - 33/1

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 40/1

40/1 bar Odds correct at 10:00 (23/06/26)

All of Argentina, France and Norway are now guaranteed to be in the knockout stage - where there is now an extra round - increasing the chances of one of these men breaking Just Fontaine’s single World Cup record of 13 goals, set for France way back in 1958. Germany’s Gerd Muller (1970) and Hungary’s Sandor Kocsis (1954) are the only other players to reach double figures in a tournament. There could be another twist on Wednesday night with England striker Harry Kane set to face Ghana in their second game after he started with two goals in a 4-2 win over Croatia. Currently that is only enough to put Kane joint-sixth in the standings alongside 18 other players, with a remarkable start from Germany super sub Deniz Undav and a hat-trick for Canada's Jonathan David meaning they round out the current top five.