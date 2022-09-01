Sporting Life
Japan shocked Spain which knocked out Germany
World Cup: Germany out as Japan shock Spain to win Group E

By Sporting Life
21:15 · THU December 01, 2022

Despite beating Costa Rica 4-2, Germany were knocked out at the group stage for the second successive World Cup thanks to Japan's shock 2-1 win over Spain.

The Japanese's comeback victory, with Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka striking within five minutes' of the restart, sent them through as Group E winners and consigned the Germans to an early exit on goal difference, with Spain's 7-0 win over Costa Rica ultimately proving decisive.

At half-time the evening appeared to be heading for a straightforward, expected outcome as both Spain and Germany led 1-0 thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata and Serge Gnabry respectively.

But on a remarkable night of drama, by the 70th minute both major European nations were heading out when Costa Rica fought back from 1-0 down to lead courtesy of Yeltsin Tejeda's goal and an own goal from Manuel Neuer.

While Germany, who needed victory to have any hope of reaching the knockout stage, did their part by ultimately winning 4-2 thanks to a brace from substitute Kai Havertz and a late effort from Niclas Fullkrug, Spain were unable to do likewise.

It means another bitterly disappointing tournament for the team formerly known as Die Mannschaft.

Japan's reward for topping the group is a round-of-16 meeting with Croatia on Monday. Spain take on Morocco on Tuesday.

