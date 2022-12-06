Following winners at 5/2 and 3/1 last weekend, Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to back for Portugal v Switzerland.

Remo Freuler 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler was a regular feature across all three of their group games. He returned at least two successful tackles in each, with three in the contests against Brazil and Cameroon.

Ricardo Rodriguez 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Ricardo Rodriguez is another key figure in this Switzerland side, playing every minute of their World Cup campaign so far. The left-back has also been a consistent performer when it comes to tackles, with two successful in all three outings.

Pepe 1+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Veteran defender Pepe sat out their first game of the tournament, but Danilo Pereira's injury means he started their last two. The centre-back had two successful tackles in each of those games and looks decent value for just the one this time out.

Bruno Fernandes 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Bruno Fernandes was a star player for Portugal in the two games he was involved in throughout the group stage. The attacking midfielder posted a total of six shots - three of which were on target.

Portugal 4+ corners CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Portugal's strength in attack led to a decent corner count in the group stage, and they should see more of the opportunities in this contest. They posted at least four corners in their last two, falling just short with three in their opener against Ghana.

Over 1.5 goals CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip While Switzerland had a couple of 1-0 games in their group stage, Portugal saw two or more goals scored in all three outings. Infogol also rates it a 72% chance that this game sees over 1.5 goals.