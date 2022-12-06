Following winners at 5/2 and 3/1 last weekend, Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to back for Portugal v Switzerland.
Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler was a regular feature across all three of their group games.
He returned at least two successful tackles in each, with three in the contests against Brazil and Cameroon.
Ricardo Rodriguez is another key figure in this Switzerland side, playing every minute of their World Cup campaign so far.
The left-back has also been a consistent performer when it comes to tackles, with two successful in all three outings.
Veteran defender Pepe sat out their first game of the tournament, but Danilo Pereira's injury means he started their last two.
The centre-back had two successful tackles in each of those games and looks decent value for just the one this time out.
Bruno Fernandes was a star player for Portugal in the two games he was involved in throughout the group stage.
The attacking midfielder posted a total of six shots - three of which were on target.
Portugal's strength in attack led to a decent corner count in the group stage, and they should see more of the opportunities in this contest.
They posted at least four corners in their last two, falling just short with three in their opener against Ghana.
While Switzerland had a couple of 1-0 games in their group stage, Portugal saw two or more goals scored in all three outings.
Infogol also rates it a 72% chance that this game sees over 1.5 goals.
Odds correct at 1515 GMT (05/12/22)
