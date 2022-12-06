Sporting Life
World Cup cheat sheet br

World Cup cheat sheet: Portugal v Switzerland stats to back

By Tom Carnduff
15:40 · MON December 05, 2022

Following winners at 5/2 and 3/1 last weekend, Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to back for Portugal v Switzerland.

  • Remo Freuler 2+ tackles
  • Ricardo Rodriguez 2+ tackles
  • Pepe 1+ tackles

What does the Infogol expected goals (xG) model predict?

Remo Freuler 2+ tackles

Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler was a regular feature across all three of their group games.

He returned at least two successful tackles in each, with three in the contests against Brazil and Cameroon.

Ricardo Rodriguez 2+ tackles

Ricardo Rodriguez is another key figure in this Switzerland side, playing every minute of their World Cup campaign so far.

The left-back has also been a consistent performer when it comes to tackles, with two successful in all three outings.

Pepe 1+ tackles

Veteran defender Pepe sat out their first game of the tournament, but Danilo Pereira's injury means he started their last two.

The centre-back had two successful tackles in each of those games and looks decent value for just the one this time out.

Bruno Fernandes 1+ shots on target

Bruno Fernandes was a star player for Portugal in the two games he was involved in throughout the group stage.

The attacking midfielder posted a total of six shots - three of which were on target.

Portugal 4+ corners

Portugal's strength in attack led to a decent corner count in the group stage, and they should see more of the opportunities in this contest.

They posted at least four corners in their last two, falling just short with three in their opener against Ghana.

Over 1.5 goals

While Switzerland had a couple of 1-0 games in their group stage, Portugal saw two or more goals scored in all three outings.

Infogol also rates it a 72% chance that this game sees over 1.5 goals.

Odds correct at 1515 GMT (05/12/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

