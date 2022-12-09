Netherlands take on Argentina in the quarter finals of the World Cup. James Cantrill highlights five stats to include in a BuildABet.

20+ Netherlands booking points CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip With the plethora of attacking talent at Lionel Scaloni's disposal, it isn't really a surprise to see Argentina's opposition racking up the cards in Qatar. Lionel Messi is expected to be supported by Papu Gomez, Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul here and the offensive quartet have drawn a combined average of 8.5 fouls per game. La Albiceleste's opposition have picked up at least a booking in each of their four games, averaging 3.25 yellows per game.

Lionel Messi anytime goalscorer CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip This was an angle plucked straight from the Sporting Life World Cup quarter-final best bets podcast. Originally, tipped at 7/4, the seven-time Ballon D'or price to find the net simply looks too large. Messi is his nation's all time leading goalscorer and averages 0.69 goals per 90, though it is worth noting he only has one in eight World Cup knockout stage appearances.

Under 2.5 goals CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip These sides have met twice before on the world stage and we did not see a goal on either occasions. For me, Argentina are one of the best defensive units in the tournament, they have conceded an average of just 0.33 xGA. It is also worth noting that Scaloni’s side have only conceded one ‘big chance’ and that came in the last few seconds of their most recent game against Australia when the Socceroo's needed a goal to avoid elimination. Louis van Gaal's side are not as creative as they goals tally suggests. Oranje have found the net eight times yet have only generated an xG of 4.93 meaning they are running on hot. What do you get when a solid defensive unit meets a blunt side? Hopefully less then three goals.

Jurrien Timber 3+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Operating behind the flying Dutchman Denzel Dumfries, it is no surprise to see right sided centre back Jurrien Timber racking up the tackles. No player has averaged more then the Ajax's defenders WC tally of three and given the opposition, he should complete plenty on Saturday.

Alexis Mac Allister 3+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Alexis Mac Allister has registered at least one tackle in each of his 17 appearances for club and country this season, averaging 3.1 per game in the Premier League and two in the World Cup. He has only hit the line of three once in Qatar, however, should have his work cut out in what promises to be a tight, cagey affair thought out by two evenly matched teams.

