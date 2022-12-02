France meet Poland in the round of 16 and Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet.

France 2+ goals CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip France would have been more than happy to see Poland as their round of 16 opponent. The current champions may have lost their final game, but that was after changes to the XI, and this strong attack can star once again.

Antoine Griezmann 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Antoine Griezmann had five shots across his two starts at the tournament, posting a shot on target in both. He also netted what he thought was a late equaliser against Tunisia, only for VAR to deny him for offside.

Grzegorz Krychowiak 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Grzegorz Krychowiak has been a key figure for Poland in the centre of the pitch. The midfielder has seen at least two successful tackles in each of their group contests, including three in both of their last two.

Adrien Rabiot 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Adrien Rabiot was one of those players rotated in their final group game, but he should return to the starting XI here. The midfielder had at least two tackles in both of his starts so far.

Kylian Mbappe to score anytime CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Kylian Mbappe is the star of this extremely talented France side - and he can strike here. The forward has three goals at the tournament so far from 16 shots and 3.02 xG.

Matthew Cash 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Matty Cash is set to be in for a busy evening as he looks to keep Mbappe and this France attack as quiet as possible. The right-back had at successful tackle in each of his last two games.