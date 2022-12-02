Sporting Life
World Cup cheat sheet br

World Cup cheat sheet: Cameroon v Brazil stats to back

By Cameron Pope
16:16 · WED November 30, 2022

Cameroon and Brazil meet in their final group game and Cam Pope picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet.

  • Nouhou Tolo 2+ tackles
  • Jean-Charles Castelletto 1+ tackles
  • Marquinhos 2+ tackles
  • Casemiro 2+ total shots

What does the Infogol expected goals (xG) model predict?

Nouhou Tolo 2+ tackles

Seattle Sounders man Nouhou Tolo leads the way in terms of successful tackling for the Indomitable Lions.

The left-back has registered four successful tackles for Cameroon over the course of their 1-0 defeat to Switzerland and the 3-3 draw with Serbia.

Jean-Charles Castelletto 1+ tackles

France-based Jean-Charles Castelletto has managed three successful tackles over Cameroon's two games.

Brazil are used to holding possession, averaging 56.73% over their two World Cup matches, suggesting the African outfit's defence are to spend much time chasing their yellow-clad rivals to win the ball back.

Marquinhos 2+ tackles

A key part of the Brazil defence, Marquinhos has made four successful tackles on the Selecao's run to two consecutive clean sheets.

As we enter match number three, the PSG defender is yet to concede a foul.

Casemiro 2+ total shots

If the win over Serbia was the Richarlison show, the victory over Switzerland was all about Casemiro.

With time ticking away, the Real Madrid man kept his cool to seal Brazil's win; he has taken four shots in total over the two games, with two finding the target.

An ever-present for Tite's men so far, he is bound to find more opportunities coming his way against a Cameroon side who need a result.

Raphinha 1+ shots on target

Though he's yet to open his account in Qatar, Raphinha has been one of Brazil's foremost attacking threats.

The Barcelona man has taken three shots so far, all of which have found the target.

Vinicius Jr 1+ shots on target

Anyone who has witnessed Real Madrid's attacking prowess this season can vouch for the threat brought by Vinicius Junior.

The ideal partner for Karim Benzema at club level, he has done his utmost to service his national side in Qatar, hitting five shots - two of which have met the target - while also providing an assist for Richarlison in the win over Serbia.

Odds correct at 1530 GMT (30/11/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS