With an exciting World Cup Round of 16 reaching a conclusion, Liam Kelly derives punting pointers from the games played for the quarter-final fixtures.

So-so without Sosa Croatia's chances of troubling a previously rampant Brazil side might curiously lie on the wellbeing of first-choice left-back Borna Sosa. Sosa's somewhat surprising importance to an ageing team was evident in the Round of 16 match-up against Japan, a game the 24-year-old missed with a virus. Junya Ito tormented his namesake and replacement Borna Barišić, clearly a point of emphasis in the attacking strategy of a Japan side that very nearly dumped Croatia out of the tournament, making Sosa's health a substantial pre-match question.

If Sosa is unable to play against Brazil, the output expected from Raphinha rises dramatically. Having already highlighted the winger to deliver end product in earlier editions of this column, I'd have no issues with going back to that well if the starting line-up of Croatia hands initiative to Raphinha's side. The beauty of Tite's Brazil is the opposition find it impossible to implement any kind of help defence, to use a basketball term. Raphinha is one of the beneficiaries of the talent at hand. A Barišić start makes the Barcelona man of interest in goal/assist markets.

Fernández a focal point I’m far from convinced Netherlands’ victory over USA was an absolute triumph for the team that will face Argentina in the quarters. Louis van Gaal undoubtedly set his team up to succeed, but there is something off about the Oranje. Seemingly happy to let opposition dominate possession and territory, Netherlands will be more susceptible to being punished by an Argentina team with a lot more quality up top. It is the tactical nature match-up that throws up an interesting angle, however. With Argentina almost certain to hold the majority of the ball, backing the over on the best available passes attempted line for Enzo Fernández is the play. The sheer involvement of Rodrigo De Paul in Argentina’s final group game garnered headlines, but it was 21-year-old Fernández who had the most touches (114) and passes (100) in the Round of 16 against Australia for Lionel Scaloni’s side.