Alex Keble shines his tactical spotlight on four intriguing match-ups for the third round of World Cup fixtures.

USA provide Page with template Wales v England

BBC One: Tuesday, 19:00 GMT Assuming England safely qualify for the knockout stages nobody will remember their tediously dull performance against USA. Even eventual winners tend to experience one forgettable group-stage moment and therefore we should not dwell too long on the failures of Gareth Southgate’s side in that 0-0 draw, especially since England will pivot to a more conservative setup and a 3-4-3 for the latter stages. But it does provide a tactical template for Wales to follow. USA were able to stunt England’s progression by sitting deep and narrow in a 4-3-3 formation that surrounded the lone defensive midfielder Declan Rice, which then forced England to pass sideways across the width of the pitch. Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka took up narrow positions, making it easy for USA to maintain a shape that cut off the supply into the wingers and into the higher midfielders Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham. Wales will do exactly the same thing; Rob Page’s side had the lowest possession average of any European nation during qualifying and will happily concede territory here. Southgate must instruct Bellingham to come short and play alongside Rice to give England an out-ball through midfield, as well as sit Saka and Sterling on the touchline to stretch Wales and create room inside for Mount. As for Wales, they must improve on getting bodies close to Kiefer Moore in order for their direct game to work, as well as find a way to get some pace into the forward line. Brennan Johnson has earned a start. Should he and Gareth Bale get close to Moore then maybe Wales will be able to test England’s slow defence.

Muddled Argentina must be more assertive Poland v Argentina

BBC One: Wednesday, 19:00 GMT Poland and Argentina have both played within themselves so far this tournament and with a point likely to be enough for both nations to qualify this won’t be the most entertaining of matches. But Poland must improve on their defensive showing and Argentina need to be more decisive if either are to make it any further than the last 16. Argentina should be more vertical in their passages of play to bring out the worst in Poland, who rank third at this World Cup for most progressive passes against (77) according to Opta. Czeslaw Michniewicz’s side have been porous through midfield in both of their matches so far, saved only by Mexico’s blunt attack and Saudi Arabia’s inability to convert their chances last week.In theory, it’s a game Argentina should win comfortably. But the reliance on Lionel Messi for inspiration has become a central issue because he rarely shows for the ball until Argentina are in the final third, hence the aimless possession that has seen Argentina rack up the second most completed short passes at the tournament with 524. Making five changes for the Mexico game only served to muddle Argentina further and ensure there were no consistent connections between the midfield and attacking lines.

Croatia to eliminate Belgium midfield Croatia v Belgium

BBC One: Thursday, 15:00 GMT Morocco’s 2-0 victory over Belgium was defined by the speed of transitions down the flanks, which caught out Roberto Martinez’s ageing defence and the general flat-footedness of a possession-based system that is nowhere near energetic enough to take Belgium deep in this tournament. In fact, they will most likely be eliminated by Croatia – despite the tactical battle being entirely different to their last game. Croatia’s midfield trio of Matteo Kovacic, Luka Modric, and Marcelo Brozovic remain one of the best in the world and should easily be able to take control of the battle for possession, in turn forcing Belgium’s 3-4-3 into its deeper 5-4-1 form that moves Kevin de Bruyne into a wide position and leaves Axel Witsel and Youri Tielemans outnumbered against Croatia’s three. That is always the risk with Martinez’s formation, and given his team lack the means to counter-attack it should end in disappointment. To make matters worse, the most impressive aspect of Croatia’s 4-1 win over Canada was the ingenuity of their attacking interplay in the central column of the pitch, as the inside runs of Josip Juranovic created some excellent one-touch football through the middle. Belgium’s creaking legs surely won’t cope.