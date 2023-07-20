Sporting Life
Australia's Steph Catley celebrates her goal against Ireland

Women's World Cup 2023: Australia beat Ireland 1-0 in tight Group B opener

By Cameron Pope
14:10 · THU July 20, 2023

The Republic of Ireland's World Cup debut ended in a close-run defeat to co-hosts Australia after Steph Catley's second-half penalty sealed a tight 1-0 victory for the co-hosts in Sydney.

The Matildas were without attacking talisman Sam Kerr, whose absence due to injury was announced just 90 minutes before kick-off at Stadium Australia, but a 75,000-strong crowd witness Tony Gustavsson's side eke out a victory after a gusty Irish performance.

Australia were frustrated through a first half of few clear-cut chances, though the stalemate was broken by Catley's matchwinning rifled finish after Marissa Sheva upended new Real Madrid signing Hayley Raso just inside the area.

Ireland had a personnel scare of their own to contend with when North Carolina Courage's Denise O'Sullivan was taken to hospital after suffering a shin injury in a warm-up clash with Colombia last week, but the midfielder was passed fit to start in the centre of the park as captain Katie McCabe skippered from the left.

The Arsenal wing-back led by example, throwing herself into challenges and coming close to earning a memorable point at the death when she forced a save out of Matildas stopper Mackenzie Arnold, deep in added time.

The Sydney crowd had come alive in the second period in response to their team's advantage but grew nervous as the Girls in Green pushed forward in search of the equaliser.

But a succession of Irish corners ultimately came to nothing and when a glanced Louise Quinn header evaded the target in a last thrilling atc, Australia could begin to celebrate a hard-won three points.

Australia's next match sees them welcome Nigeria to Brisbane on Thursday at 11:00 BST, while Ireland pick up their campaign against Nigeria on Wednesday at 13:00 in Perth.

Canada and Nigeria open their World Cups tomorrow at 03:30 in Melbourne.

Norway's Ada Hegerberg
A player to watch out for in every team

