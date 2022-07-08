Germany started their bid for a ninth European title in ideal fashion as they stormed to a 4-0 win over Denmark at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Lina Magull, Lea Schuller, Lena Lattwein and Alexandra Popp were on target for Germany as they overcame their old foes having been knocked out of Euro 2017 by the same opponents at the quarter-final stage.

Magull pounced on a poor clearance before firing into the back of the net to open the scoring in the 21st minute, but Germany’s second did not arrive until three minutes short of the hour, when Schuller headed home.

Lattwein capitalised on a knock-down to fire in her side’s third 12 minutes from time, before Popp capped off the night with a fourth in the 86th minute.

Kathrine Kuhl added to Denmark’s misery when she was shown a second yellow card just moments from the full-time whistle, as their bid to go one better than their runner-up finish last time around got off to a losing start.