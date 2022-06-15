England will name their Women's Euros squad at 17:00 BST on Wednesday, with former captain Steph Houghton, midfielder Jill Scott and forward Fran Kirby all doubts to make the final 23.
Five players will be cut from the initial 28-player provisional group, a decision that was delayed after manager Sarina Wiegman suffered a family bereavement.
The Euro 2022 hosts start their tournament against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.
They start their build-up by facing Belgium in a friendly on Thursday before taking on the Netherlands and Switzerland later in June.