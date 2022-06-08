The Manchester City defender was named in England boss Sarina Wiegman’s provisional 28-player selection for the home tournament on May 17.

That group is due to be cut to a final squad of 23 in the second week of June, ahead of the Euros getting under way on July 6.

Houghton is currently recovering after undergoing Achilles surgery in February.

The 34-year-old centre-back – England’s captain at the last three major tournaments – has not played a match since January, and been prevented by injury from making a single appearance under Wiegman, who took charge of the Lionesses last September.

Houghton told BBC Sport: “It’s been a tough few months and there is still a lot of hard work to go.

“Of course I am extremely honoured (to make the provisional squad). I’m looking forward to the next few weeks, being a part of the camp and seeing where it takes us.

“I’m hopeful. The injury I had was one that could keep me out for four to six months and obviously with the timing of the Euros it will be a push.

“How I’ve applied myself in the last few months and the sacrifices I’ve made to try to put myself in the best position – no matter what happens, I know I’ve done everything I possibly can to give myself the best chance.”

In Houghton’s absence – which has also included Leah Williamson being named captain for the Euros – England have gone 11 games unbeaten under Wiegman, registering eight World Cup qualifying victories with 68 goals scored and none conceded, and winning the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in February.

Houghton, who says the relationship between her and Wiegman is “really strong”, added: “First and foremost I have to earn the right to be in the squad. We have a really talented squad and the competition is high.

“I do feel as if I can still bring value to the squad. But I don’t want to be disrespectful to my team-mates. I need to fight my way in. The girls have done really well over the last couple of camps and I need to prove to Sarina that I can still play, still be a leader and can still use my experience in a home Euros.”