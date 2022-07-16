Spain beat Denmark to set up quarter final clash with England while Germany cruised past Finalnd.
England will take on Spain in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals after Marta Cardona headed a last-gasp winner to earn the Spanish a 1-0 victory over Denmark.
Having gone into the game only needing a draw to progress from Group B in second place behind Germany, Spain controlled the contest at the Brentford Community Stadium and were eventually rewarded for their efforts in the 90th minute.
Cardona looped a header over Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen after Olga Carmona’s cross had picked her out at the far post.
Denmark were well-organised, unlike in their opening 4-0 defeat to Germany at the same ground, but were unable to find a way through their highly-rated opponents, having needed a victory to avoid an early exit.
Spain dominated possession by lacked creativity up front in front of 16,041 fans in west London.
Alexandra Popp was on the scoresheet again as Germany completed a 100 per cent record in their Euro 2022 group games by beating Finland 3-0 at Stadium MK.
The eight-time champions, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals as Group B winners after beating Denmark 4-0 and Spain 2-0, made a string of unsuccessful attempts on goal before going in front in the 40th minute via Sophia Kleinherne’s header.
Germany skipper Popp then continued her scoring streak at what is her debut Euros campaign – having missed the last two editions through injury – by doubling the advantage with a 48th-minute header, making it three goals in three games for the 31-year-old.
Substitute Nicole Anyomi subsequently added a third for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side with a strike just after the hour mark.
While Germany are next in action with a last-eight clash against Austria in Brentford on Thursday, Anna Signeul’s Finland, confirmed as heading out of the tournament before this game, exit without a point to their name, having previously lost 4-1 to Spain and 1-0 to Denmark.