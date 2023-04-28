The Women’s Champions League final is just 90 minutes away and Arsenal have a tough task on their hands to get past Wolfsburg and set up a meeting with Barcelona. Cameron Pope previews the game.
Monday night’s action in north London is set to be special.
In excess of 50,000 tickets have been sold after an honourable fightback in Germany brought Arsenal level at the halfway stage of the last-four encounter on Sunday – and figures are still climbing towards a potentially record-breaking total for the club.
Jonas Eidevall’s side rallied after the SheWolves streaked to an early 2-0 lead and from an unlikely position, the Gunners have arguably put themselves in the driving seat to reach the Champions League final on June 3.
Arsenal’s 2007 triumph remains the only time an English side has prevailed in the competition and the stage could well be set for another crack at the continental title, with a stellar home record only adding encouragement.
Eight wins in a row – shared between Meadow Park in Borehamwood and Arsenal Stadium (as it is named for UEFA competitions) – bolster the WSL side’s credentials and though the league title is slipping away, a European-Conti Cup double is potentially 180 minutes away.
But Eidevall and co. cannot afford to get carried away.
Losing influential centre-half Leah Williamson to an ACL injury is a hammer blow and it means a big step up for Jen Beattie and Lotte Wubben-Moy, with defensive frailties laid bare early on in the first leg.
Wolfsburg fell in the semi-finals last season and their threat cannot be understated; EWA PAJOR was on target at the weekend and the Poland international has five goals in her last six for club and country.
But keep her quiet – and summon the spirit of Bayern Munich, who inflicted a potentially title-deciding loss on Wolfsburg in the Frauen-Bundesliga a month ago – and the Gunners could well have a date with destiny.