In excess of 50,000 tickets have been sold after an honourable fightback in Germany brought Arsenal level at the halfway stage of the last-four encounter on Sunday – and figures are still climbing towards a potentially record-breaking total for the club.

Jonas Eidevall’s side rallied after the SheWolves streaked to an early 2-0 lead and from an unlikely position, the Gunners have arguably put themselves in the driving seat to reach the Champions League final on June 3.

Arsenal’s 2007 triumph remains the only time an English side has prevailed in the competition and the stage could well be set for another crack at the continental title, with a stellar home record only adding encouragement.

Eight wins in a row – shared between Meadow Park in Borehamwood and Arsenal Stadium (as it is named for UEFA competitions) – bolster the WSL side’s credentials and though the league title is slipping away, a European-Conti Cup double is potentially 180 minutes away.