Women’s Champions League: Arsenal shocked by Paris FC in qualifying round

Alessia Russo scored her first two goals for the Gunners but was one of two Arsenal players to miss in the penalty shootout after the game ended 3-3.

Arsenal looked like they might have avoided an upset when they recovered from conceding two goals in as many minutes to Mathilde Bourdieu early in the second half.

Russo, a high-profile summer signing from Manchester United, pulled one back with 10 minutes to go and Jen Beattie headed in an equaliser deep into injury time.

Arsenal, who reached the semi-finals of the competition last season, pushed for the win in extra-time but had to come from behind again after Julie Soyer restored Paris’ lead.

Russo showed her class by levelling again with a great strike from 25 yards, but Frida Maanum missed a golden chance at the death and the Norwegian and Russo both saw their spot-kicks saved by Chiamaka Nnadozie as Paris won the shootout 4-2.

There was also penalty heartbreak for Celtic, who were beaten 11-10 in a remarkable shootout against Norwegian side Valerenga after a 2-2 draw.

There were two goals in the opening 10 minutes, with Olaug Tvedten’s opener for the hosts quickly cancelled out by Kit Loferski, but that proved to be the end of the scoring in normal time.

Jenny Smith looked to have won it for Celtic with a goal deep into extra-time only for the Scottish side to concede a last-gasp penalty, which was converted by Elise Thorsnes.

Incredibly, the first 21 spot-kicks in the shoot-out were all converted before Celtic keeper Kelsey Daugherty saw her penalty saved by opposite number Guro Pettersen.

Elsewhere, Glasgow City defeated Gintra Women 3-0, Shelbourne Ladies were 3-0 winners over Cardiff, while Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Juventus on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

