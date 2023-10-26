Wolves vs Newcastle betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Rayan Ait-Nouri to be carded at 7/2 (General)
Gary O'Neil's appearance on Monday Night Football was hardly revealing revolutionary takes in the world of football management, but it did at least go some way in explaining why the Wolves board opted for him when he was considered underwhelming at the time.
Not quite the 'PE teacher' of a Premier League manager that some had expressed, with the greatest of respect.
They've had little issue in beating those at the bottom, although results against those sat above them have been problematic - even with a surprise 2-1 win over Manchester City.
They had three shots to City's 23, with only one effort on target thanks to an own goal. On another day, it's a drastically different outcome.
It feels as if they have a chance here though given Newcastle's midweek outing. O'Neil's Bournemouth team weren't terrible at home last season - they beat Liverpool while drawing with Brentford and Saturday's opponents here.
Wolves aren't an overly aggressive side out of possession but they have played their part with fouls.
Only Bournemouth (14) average more fouls per game in the Premier League than O'Neil's men (13.8), while they top the table (15.3) in home fixtures.
They're also in the top four for tackles per game (19.3), and they should return a decent total in both metrics given the strength of the opposition they are facing.
As discussed in the preview of Newcastle's contest with Dortmund - where Marius Wolf was booked at 4/1 - their preference to attack out wide has often been problematic for full-backs on the other side.
A best price of 7/2 is available on left-back RAYAN AIT-NOURI being booked, which is worth backing.
Newcastle have a preference to attack down their right side, as Dortmund left-back Ramy Bensebaini avoided a card despite two fouls in their visit to St. James' in midweek.
Ait-Nouri has posted at least one foul in seven of his nine league outings this season, with two coming in contests against the two Manchester clubs.
His defensive involvement is further underlined in the fact he's seen two or more successful tackles in six of those, and a switch to a back-three has placed further attacking responsibility.
That could see him caught out occasionally, and the price available on a card - with two to his name already this season - is a good enough one to get involved with.
For further context on the referee, Anthony Taylor has averaged 4.93 cards shown across his 14 games in all competitions this season.
This could actually be a more entertaining game than we'd perhaps expect, and a competitive nature should hopefully lead to some bite on both sides.
Wolves' top-end numbers for fouls and tackles makes their left side worth targeting, with Craig Dawson likely to line up on the left side of that back-three.
Anthony Gordon's work rate out of possession rightly deserves praise, and both he and defender Fabian Schar can achieve a couple of fouls each.
Score prediction: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Gary O'Neil finds himself with a full squad to choose from for Saturday's televised clash. Mario Lemina and Nelson Semedo return following their suspensions for the trip to Bournemouth.
Harvey Barnes remains on the sidelines for Newcastle, and he's joined by Alexander Isak who was forced off with a recurrence of the groin problem that kept him out of the recent international fixtures in the first-half of their defeat to Dortmund.
Midfielder Elliot Anderson is also out for a few weeks with a back injury.
Wolves: Sa; Kilman, Gomes, Dawson; Semedo, Lemina, Traore, Ait-Nouri; Hee-chan, Cunha, Neto.
Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.
