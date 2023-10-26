Wolves vs Newcastle betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League Home 16/5 | Draw 11/4 | Away 4/5

Gary O'Neil's appearance on Monday Night Football was hardly revealing revolutionary takes in the world of football management, but it did at least go some way in explaining why the Wolves board opted for him when he was considered underwhelming at the time. Not quite the 'PE teacher' of a Premier League manager that some had expressed, with the greatest of respect. They've had little issue in beating those at the bottom, although results against those sat above them have been problematic - even with a surprise 2-1 win over Manchester City.

They had three shots to City's 23, with only one effort on target thanks to an own goal. On another day, it's a drastically different outcome. It feels as if they have a chance here though given Newcastle's midweek outing. O'Neil's Bournemouth team weren't terrible at home last season - they beat Liverpool while drawing with Brentford and Saturday's opponents here. What are the best bets? Wolves aren't an overly aggressive side out of possession but they have played their part with fouls. Only Bournemouth (14) average more fouls per game in the Premier League than O'Neil's men (13.8), while they top the table (15.3) in home fixtures. They're also in the top four for tackles per game (19.3), and they should return a decent total in both metrics given the strength of the opposition they are facing.

As discussed in the preview of Newcastle's contest with Dortmund - where Marius Wolf was booked at 4/1 - their preference to attack out wide has often been problematic for full-backs on the other side. A best price of 7/2 is available on left-back RAYAN AIT-NOURI being booked, which is worth backing. CLICK HERE to back Rayan Ait-Nouri to be carded with Sky Bet Newcastle have a preference to attack down their right side, as Dortmund left-back Ramy Bensebaini avoided a card despite two fouls in their visit to St. James' in midweek.

Ait-Nouri has posted at least one foul in seven of his nine league outings this season, with two coming in contests against the two Manchester clubs. His defensive involvement is further underlined in the fact he's seen two or more successful tackles in six of those, and a switch to a back-three has placed further attacking responsibility. That could see him caught out occasionally, and the price available on a card - with two to his name already this season - is a good enough one to get involved with. For further context on the referee, Anthony Taylor has averaged 4.93 cards shown across his 14 games in all competitions this season.

BuildABet @ 47/1 Rayan Ait-Nouri 2+ fouls

Craig Dawson 2+ tackles

Anthony Gordon 2+ fouls

Fabian Schar 2+ fouls Click here to back with Sky Bet This could actually be a more entertaining game than we'd perhaps expect, and a competitive nature should hopefully lead to some bite on both sides. Wolves' top-end numbers for fouls and tackles makes their left side worth targeting, with Craig Dawson likely to line up on the left side of that back-three. Anthony Gordon's work rate out of possession rightly deserves praise, and both he and defender Fabian Schar can achieve a couple of fouls each. Score prediction: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Team news

Mario Lemina is back from suspension

Gary O'Neil finds himself with a full squad to choose from for Saturday's televised clash. Mario Lemina and Nelson Semedo return following their suspensions for the trip to Bournemouth. Harvey Barnes remains on the sidelines for Newcastle, and he's joined by Alexander Isak who was forced off with a recurrence of the groin problem that kept him out of the recent international fixtures in the first-half of their defeat to Dortmund. Midfielder Elliot Anderson is also out for a few weeks with a back injury.

Predicted line-ups Wolves: Sa; Kilman, Gomes, Dawson; Semedo, Lemina, Traore, Ait-Nouri; Hee-chan, Cunha, Neto. Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.

Match facts Wolves are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games (W2 D2), their longest run without defeat since January 2022 (5). They’ve taken more points from these four games (8) than they had in their previous 10 (7).

Following a run of three straight defeats, Newcastle have now won four of their last five Premier League games (D1), keeping a clean sheet in each victory.

In the Premier League this season, Newcastle have scored the most goals (24), have the highest xG (19.9), the highest shot conversion rate (18.9%), had the most big chances (37) and the highest big chance conversion (54.1%).

Only Crystal Palace have fewer first half goals in both total (1) and as a percentage of their total goals (14%) than Wolves (2, 18%) in the Premier League this season. Meanwhile, Newcastle have scored more goals in the opening 45 minutes than any other side (10).

Pedro Neto has provided six assists in the Premier League this season; only four Wolves players have ever provided more in a single campaign – Kevin Doyle in 2011-12 (7), Raúl Jiménez in 2018-19 (7), João Moutinho in 2018-19 (8) and Adama Traoré in 2019-20 (9).

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is averaging a goal every 66 minutes in the Premier League this season (5 goals in 330 minutes), the best rate of any player to have played at least 90 minutes so far.

Kieran Trippier is the first Newcastle player to provide an assist in four consecutive Premier League appearances. There are 11 instances (from 10 different players) of a player assisting in 5+ consecutive games, and if 33-year-old Trippier does so here, he’d be the second oldest after Gianfranco Zola in 2002 (36).