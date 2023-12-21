Wolves vs Chelsea betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 13:00 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 13/5 | Draw 12/5 | Away 21/20

Chelsea are not having the best season. The Blues trigger-happy spending and scattergun approach to the transfer market has worked against them with Todd Boyley’s deep pockets only putting more scrutiny on the club. The American owner has spent upwards of £1bn since taking over at Stamford Bridge and all he has to show for it this term is a 1.29 points-per-game average and a spot in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Despite this meagre form, manager Mauricio Pochettino is not under much pressure. The Argentine is the fourth favourite in the sack race, more than twice the price of Roy Hodgson, Erik ten Hag and Vincent Kompany who lead the betting. A lack of consistency is to blame, both in terms of results and performances. Chelsea have only won back-to-back Premier League games twice in 2023, victory against Wolves would be the third occasion but with the money coming for the hosts, it is hard to disagree with the market.

What are the bests? By stature, Chelsea are still a ‘big six’ club. On merit, it's questionable. The Blues are 10th but have lost more games (7) then they have won (6) and next on the schedule is a side making a habit of beating the big boys at home. WOLVES have hosted five of the top six and taken eight points this term. Liverpool were the only side to leave the Black Country victorious, with Manchester City and Tottenham going home empty handed and the honours shared with Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Pochettino's men have lost each of their last three away games and if they go to Molineux with the swagger of a big side, this trend will not change.

Wolves' Hwang Hee-Chan

Coming into this round of matches, only Mohamed Salah (8) has scored more Premier League home goals than Wolves’ Hwang Hee-Chan this season (6). The frontman looks a great price to find the net here. Combining this with a home win and a card for fit-again Jose Sa boosts the builder nicely. The Wolves keeper has one card to his name this season which came in the win over City.

Team news

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Wolves have been handed a huge boost as Pedro Neto returned to full training this week, Gary O’Neil has confirmed the creator in chief (7 assists) will play some part on Sunday. Jose Sa missed the defeat at West Ham with a shoulder injury but should return. Pochettino made a tactical tweak at half-time against Sheffield United switching Cole Palmer from the number 10 to the right hand side and moving Raheem Sterling alongside Nicolas Jackson. This may be something the Blues boss considers from the off here. The visitors have nine confirmed absentees. Enzo Fernandez should be fit to start though after only lasting 32 minutes against Newcastle in the cup on Tuesday.

Predicted line-ups Wolves: Sa; Kilman, Toti, Dawson; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Bellegarde, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Hwang. Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer; Jackson.

Match facts Wolves won 1-0 in their last Premier League meeting against Chelsea in April – they haven’t won consecutive top-flight games against them since a run of three between 1973 and 1975.

Since a 5-2 win at Molineux in September 2019, Chelsea are winless in their last three away Premier League visits to Wolves (D1 L2). All four of their away wins at Wolves have been under different managers (Ranieri, Ancelotti, Villas-Boas and Lampard).

This is the second ever Premier League game to be staged on Christmas Eve, after Leeds United 3-1 Manchester United in 1995. Wolves and Chelsea last played on December 24th in 1966; Wolves won 5-3 against Derby while Chelsea lost 2-1 to Liverpool.

Wolves have scored in each of their last 15 Premier League home games. It’s their longest scoring streak at Molineux in the top-flight since a run of 16 between August and March in 1969-70.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last six Premier League home games (W3 D3), last having a longer run without defeat at Molineux between January and August 2019 (10).

Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last time out – only twice so far in 2023 have they won consecutive Premier League games, doing so in March (v Leeds and Leicester) and October (v Fulham and Burnley).

Chelsea have lost their last three Premier League away games, their second run of three straight defeats in their last 10 on the road. The Blues last lost more consecutively between October and December 2000 under Claudio Ranieri (5).

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling has been involved in six goals in his last six Premier League appearances against Wolves, scoring four and assisting two. Five of these involvements have come in four games at Molineux.

21-year-old Cole Palmer has been involved in nine Premier League goals for Chelsea this season (6 goals, 3 assists). Only three players have reached double figures for goal involvements in a single campaign for the Blues while aged 21 or under – Arjen Robben (16 in 2004-05), Christian Pulisic (13 in 2019-20), Mason Mount (12 in 2019-20) and Eden Hazard (10 in 2012-13).