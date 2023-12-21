Wolves vs Chelsea betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Wolves to win at 14/5 (Coral)
Chelsea are not having the best season. The Blues trigger-happy spending and scattergun approach to the transfer market has worked against them with Todd Boyley’s deep pockets only putting more scrutiny on the club.
The American owner has spent upwards of £1bn since taking over at Stamford Bridge and all he has to show for it this term is a 1.29 points-per-game average and a spot in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
Despite this meagre form, manager Mauricio Pochettino is not under much pressure. The Argentine is the fourth favourite in the sack race, more than twice the price of Roy Hodgson, Erik ten Hag and Vincent Kompany who lead the betting.
A lack of consistency is to blame, both in terms of results and performances. Chelsea have only won back-to-back Premier League games twice in 2023, victory against Wolves would be the third occasion but with the money coming for the hosts, it is hard to disagree with the market.
By stature, Chelsea are still a ‘big six’ club. On merit, it's questionable.
The Blues are 10th but have lost more games (7) then they have won (6) and next on the schedule is a side making a habit of beating the big boys at home.
WOLVES have hosted five of the top six and taken eight points this term. Liverpool were the only side to leave the Black Country victorious, with Manchester City and Tottenham going home empty handed and the honours shared with Newcastle and Aston Villa.
Pochettino’s men have lost each of their last three away games and if they go to Molineux with the swagger of a big side, this trend will not change.
At the prices available, backing the hosts TO WIN appeals.
Coming into this round of matches, only Mohamed Salah (8) has scored more Premier League home goals than Wolves’ Hwang Hee-Chan this season (6).
The frontman looks a great price to find the net here. Combining this with a home win and a card for fit-again Jose Sa boosts the builder nicely. The Wolves keeper has one card to his name this season which came in the win over City.
Wolves have been handed a huge boost as Pedro Neto returned to full training this week, Gary O’Neil has confirmed the creator in chief (7 assists) will play some part on Sunday. Jose Sa missed the defeat at West Ham with a shoulder injury but should return.
Pochettino made a tactical tweak at half-time against Sheffield United switching Cole Palmer from the number 10 to the right hand side and moving Raheem Sterling alongside Nicolas Jackson. This may be something the Blues boss considers from the off here.
The visitors have nine confirmed absentees. Enzo Fernandez should be fit to start though after only lasting 32 minutes against Newcastle in the cup on Tuesday.
Wolves: Sa; Kilman, Toti, Dawson; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Bellegarde, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Hwang.
Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer; Jackson.
